Derek Finlay

Nashua North quarterback Derek Finlay gets some help from teammate Jordyn Raisanen-Andino on his 10-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.

 ALEX HALL/UNION LEADER

NASHUA — This year’s Battle of the Bridge football game was not a battle for long.

After Nashua North settled into the rivalry game, Derek Finlay and Jordyn Raisanen-Andino powered the offense while the defense pitched a shutout in its 47-0 Division I triumph over Nashua South at Stellos Stadium on Friday night.