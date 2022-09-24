NASHUA — This year’s Battle of the Bridge football game was not a battle for long.
After Nashua North settled into the rivalry game, Derek Finlay and Jordyn Raisanen-Andino powered the offense while the defense pitched a shutout in its 47-0 Division I triumph over Nashua South at Stellos Stadium on Friday night.
The Titans (4-0), who entered the week ranked fourth in the Union Leader Power Poll, led, 6-0, after the opening quarter and found their offensive rhythm just before halftime.
Finlay, North’s senior quarterback, ran in a 14-yard touchdown with 1:42 left before halftime to cap a five-play, 60-yard drive after the Titans’ defense forced the Purple Panthers (0-4) to go three and out.
After another South three-and-out and two timeouts from first-year North coach Chad Zibolis, the Titans took over with 1:03 left in the first half. They needed about eight of those seconds for Finlay to hit Amaury Almonte (two catches, 56 yards) over the top for a 46-yard touchdown. Dionard Toplana’s ensuing extra-point kick built North’s 21-0 halftime advantage.
“Our kids with this North-South game, they just don’t settle in until that second quarter,” Zibolis said. “We settled in, we started to breathe a little bit and that’s when we started getting comfortable and executing and tackling and doing the stuff we needed to do.”
Finlay fumbled away North’s first possession and the Titans went three-and-out the drive after Finlay ran in a 30-yard touchdown untouched to open the game’s scoring with 9:23 left in the first quarter. North also turned the ball over on downs at the South 41-yard line on its first second-quarter drive.
Finlay rushed for 108 yards and three touchdowns (30, 14 and 10 yards) and went 5 of 6 passing for 97 yards.
Raisanen-Andino had an end zone interception in the first half and ran for third-quarter touchdowns of 12 and 53 yards. The senior finished with 175 yards on 14 carries.
Ryan Flynn ran in a 6-yard Titans touchdown with 5:08 remaining and Toplana’s following PAT capped the game’s scoring.
“We always are a run-first team and we always have been and we still are even with Derek, who can throw the ball pretty well,” Zibolis said, “but if we can run the ball well, it’s going to open up our pass game and that’s what happens. That’s what we hope for.”
Raisanen-Andino’s first-half interception ended a 13-play South drive that began at its own 27-yard line. The Purple Panthers crossed midfield once the rest of the game.
“We lost our composure late in the second quarter and never recovered,” South coach Scott Knight said.
Purple Panthers senior quarterback Karsten Lemire went 12 of 25 passing for 109 yards and an interception. Alvin Pascual-Rosario ran for 45 yards on seven carries and Jake O’Connor had five receptions for 26 yards for South.
“The first couple drives, we were just testing stuff out — seeing what we could do all night,” Finlay said. “Didn’t work too great. ... Then, obviously, seeing what worked, (we) came out in the second quarter, third quarter, fourth quarter and just pounded it.”