LONDONDERRY — There’s nothing odd about a football team using two quarterbacks during the course of a regular-season game. Sometimes, one is the better runner, the other a better passer and together they can confuse a defense.
Using three QBs during a game is rare.
And then there’s Londonderry coach Jimmy Lauzon, who used four, count ’em four QBs, and all had golden moments in the Lancers’ 41-14 destruction of Concord in a Division I season opener Friday night before the usual faithful at Lancer Park.
All four are varsity newcomers to the position who watched as the now-graduated Drew Heenan took the Lancers to the last two state finals, winning one. In no particular order: Senior starter Conor Williams threw a touchdown pass to get the Lancers off and running. Junior Sam Ogden ran 65 yards for a TD on his first play from scrimmage. Senior Cam Brutus showed potential by rushing twice for 13 yards and throwing a dart over the middle for an 18-yard gain. And junior Alex Villa threaded the needle for one TD and ran for another.
All four start on defense, as well.
So is this four-QB model sustainable?
“We’re taking it week by week,” said Lauzon. “We’re doing it because they’ve all earned my respect. They’ve worked incredibly hard to be the guy and I, as a coach, hate to watch them put in that kind of work and not have the ability to represent and do what they’ve worked toward.
“So we’ll see how it goes,” said Lauzon. “And then it allows us to let them play their roles on special teams and defense, and they’re all very valuable in those areas.”
The four-QB system emerged as one of two themes on a perfect weather night for football. The other was the Lancers’ gang-tackling defense, which held Concord feature back Elia Bahuma to 54 rushing yards on 14 carries and one late, 1-yard TD run. As a junior last fall, Bahuma ran for over 1,500 yards and 22 TDs.
“The D-line, our focus was just knocking back our guy and just staying flat down the line,” said Londonderry two-way senior lineman Ty Miles, returning to the lineup this season after sitting out most of 2022 with a torn ACL. “Because (Bahuma) is so explosive and fast, we couldn’t afford coming up field very much. And the linebackers, we just told them to fly down the field as much as possible.”
The Lancers were prepared for Bahuma, as most teams will be this fall. During the practice week leading up to the opener, Lauzon employed sophomore Adrian Cruz — whom the coach envisions as future varsity star — to simulate Bahuma, giving Cruz a No. 7 Bahuma jersey to complete the look. Cruz apparently played the role well.
“All offseason, if you’re a defensive coordinator looking at us, you’re going to devote a lot of your game plan to stop him, especially seeing that we lost (to graduation) a quarterback and some receivers,” said Concord’s third-year coach Jim Corkum. “So we have some guys who haven’t established themselves as threats. Teams are going to try to make someone else beat you other than No. 7.”
Londonderry led 20-7 at halftime. Williams, whose last varsity competition ended with a concussion in a scary collision/fall in a January basketball game, used play-action before flipping a 13-yard TD pass to Matt Carroll in the right flat.
After Concord’s Jackson Borkush bolted 70 yards on a counter play to tie the score — Londonderry’s only glaring mistake of the night — Ogden made his first snap a doozy by breaking through several tacklers en route to a 65-yard score. The lead grew in the second quarter when Villa hit Seth Doyon, who somehow managed to get a foot down in the north end zone for a 20-yard TD.
Londonderry running backs Jake Schena and Carson Palma also shined, rushing for 93 and 109 yards, respectively, and one TD each.
Villa capped the Londonderry scoring on a 20-yard run through a mammoth hole nearly as wide as Mammoth Road.
So, for now anyway, four quarterbacks it is.
“They all have their strengths and weakness,” said Lauzon of his QBs, “but honestly, I don’t think any of them holds any part of our playbook back.”