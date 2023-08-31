Jay Pares
Goffstown quarterback Jay Pares, shown during the Queen City Jamboree, will lead the Grizzlies into their first-ever home night game on Friday night against Nashua South.

 THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER

“FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS” will have added meaning to the Goffstown community during the 2023 high school football season.

Goffstown has never played a Friday night game on campus, but that will change when Nashua South travels to Goffstown on Friday night. Not only did Goffstown install lights around its football field in the offseason, it also added a turf field and a new press box.