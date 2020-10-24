MERRIMACK — There was something unfortunately familiar about the lead-up to Merrimack’s 51-7 win over Alvirne on Friday night: a sense of uncertainty once again because of COVID-19.
After the virus hit their school and forced the Tomahawks to cancel their Weeks 2 and 3 matchups, the same almost happened again this week as they prepared to take on the Broncos.
The two sides weren’t positive they would even be playing until around 2 p.m. on game day.
“It was something that went on throughout the week,” Merrimack coach Kip Jackson said. “We didn’t know if we were going to be able to play. The same thing happened the week we were supposed to play (Nashua) North and then the same thing happened the week we were supposed to play (Nashua) South.”
To say the Tomahawks are well-versed in hoping for the best but expecting the worst is an understatement at this point. However, their experience in preparing to play while the virus looms large certainly showed in their win over Alvirne. Not for one second did it seem like Merrimack was ill-equipped for what was their third game of the year, and it showed as the Tomahawks rolled and improved to 2-1.
“We really just try to focus on the things we can control, which is just trying to be as ready as possible,” Jackson said. “We really have no control over some of the decisions that are made. They did a good job. It’s a good life lesson because there’s a lot of things you go through in life that you have no control over.”
Jake Trahan led the way for Merrimack with three touchdowns. His first was a 98-yard reception from quarterback Kyle Crampton that put the Tomahawks ahead 7-0 with 1:07 remaining in the first quarter. He later found paydirt on a 15-yard pitch-and-catch from Crampton in the second and finally ran the ball in from 49 yards out to put his team up 31-7 with 10:23 to go in the third. Merrimack led 24-7 at halftime.
Jake Bunis, Cody Keefe and Reimello Hyde all found the end zone on the ground for Merrimack. Reese Lopez converted a 19-yard field goal as time expired in the first half and Ryder Morse was on the receiving end of Crampton’s third touchdown pass of the game, which came in the third quarter.
Alvirne’s touchdown came in the second quarter when Kyle Gora found Brendan Graham through the air.
“This is the first time that we’ve played two weeks in a row,” Jackson said. “It’s never good to get your butt kicked, but Salem kicked our butts (last week, 48-13) and it was good for us to take a look at that and try to figure out some things that we needed to fix.”
Merrimack is now hoping to play for a third week in a row, and possibly longer. With the playoffs coming up next week and the format for those being decided Saturday night, the Tomahawks are all in.
“We’ll keep playing as long as they’ll let us play,” Jackson said. “And we’re looking forward to it.”