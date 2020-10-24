GOFFSTOWN — Even though it had to deal with injuries to several key players, the Goffstown High School football team finished the regular season with the best record in Division I.
The Grizzlies rebounded from a slow start to beat Manchester Memorial 46-13 Saturday in the final regular-season game for both teams. The victory improved Goffstown’s record to 5-0. Dover (3-0) and Nashua North (3-0) are the only other unbeaten Division I teams, but both had two games canceled because of COVID-19.
So how does Goffstown coach Nick Hammond feel about his team entering next weekend’s playoffs?
“I think we’re in a pretty good position,” Hammond said. “We’re continuing to get better every week and ultimately that’s all we can ask for at this point.
“Offensively, I really think it’s about execution. When we execute the way we’re capable of, we’re really tough to stop. When we don’t, we struggle a little bit. Defensively, it’s really about tackling for us. That’s been our No. 1 priority all season and will continue to be throughout.”
Memorial (3-2) jumped out to a 7-0 lead on its opening possession, when Erik Seymore capped a six-play, 81-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run and Will Clark added the point-after kick.
Goffstown took control by scoring the next 46 points, however. Quarterback Jarrett Henault tossed two touchdown passes and ran for a TD; running back Zach Picard ran for two TDs (3 and 34 yards); and Toby Halpern returned a fumble 4 yards for Goffstown’s final TD. Henault’s TD passes went to Jonah Lopez (53 yards) and Caden Perry (56 yards). Perry’s TD catch came on the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter and helped the Grizzlies build a 30-7 lead.
Henault also ran in four two-point-conversion attempts, and completed a pass to Lopez for another.
“They’re just so explosive,” Memorial coach Rob Sturgis said. “If you make any mistake, they take advantage of it. For the most part — especially in the first half — we were able to not let them drive consistently, then you blink your eye and they throw an 80-yard touchdown pass ... or if you miss a tackle those kids are great athletes and able to make plays in space. And they’re humongous. They do a good job of wearing you down by the end of the game.”
Brandon Burroughs scored Memorial’s second TD on a 10-yard run with 32.1 seconds to play.
The Grizzlies played without two-way lineman Antonio Kapos, tight end Peyton Strickland, linebacker Uziel Mpoyo and receiver/defensive back Aaron Duval. Strickland and Duval will be out for the year with injuries, but Mpoyo is expected back next week. Hammond said Kapos, who hasn’t played in any of Goffstown’s five games, could also return for the postseason.
Each team was expecting to find out its first playoff opponent on Saturday night.
“We had a few injuries before the start of the season, but I think losing those guys got us closer together and we can offset that,” Henault said. “I think we can go for a championship run.”