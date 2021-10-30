GOFFSTOWN — Every so often, the outcome of a football game will largely be determined by a game-changing play on special teams. Saturday was one of those days.
On an afternoon when the wet conditions favored defense, Peyton Strickland blocked a punt early in the fourth quarter that set up the game’s only touchdown as Goffstown earned the final Division I playoff berth by beating Portsmouth/Oyster River 6-0.
Goffstown took possession on the Portsmouth/Oyster River 31-yard line following the blocked punt and needed six plays to find the end zone. All six plays were carries by running back Aaron Duval, who scored on a 6-yard run with 9:57 to play.
“It was a great play by (Strickland) to block it, and great calls by the coaches and great execution by the players to find the plays to get 30 yards and score,” said Portsmouth/Oyster River quarterback Will Hindle. “At the end of the day sometimes it comes down to one big play.”
Earlier in the game Portsmouth/Oyster River lost running back/linebacker Max Lalime to an injury. Lalime is also the team’s long-snapper.
“It’s totally the play of the game, right?” Portsmouth/Oyster River coach Brian Pafford said. “They scored after that. It is what it is. The snap was low and a little wet off the grass.”
Goffstown (4-3) will be the No. 4 seed in the North/East bracket, and will open the playoffs at No. 1 Winnacunnet (9-0). That game will likely be played Friday night. Winnacunnet beat Goffstown 33-20 during the regular season.
Portsmouth/Oyster River (5-4) would have earned the No. 4 seed by beating Goffstown.
“Overall the season was solid for us,” Pafford said. “We had good numbers. The kids are working hard. I think this would have been a good win for our program overall.”
Duval carried the ball 35 times for 150 yards in the win.
“He was our workhorse,” said Goffstown assistant coach Joe Battista, who served as head coach while Nick Hammond served the second game of a two-game suspension. “I told him, ‘I hope you have your mud tires on because we’re going to ride you today.’”
Portsmouth/Oyster River had the ball twice after Goffstown took the lead, but failed to get closer than the Goffstown 48-yard line.
The blocked kick came on a fourth-and-six play from the Portsmouth/Oyster River 49-yard line.
“It was a called block,” Battista said. “We felt coming into the game we could get one. He came clean and put his hands together. It was one of the biggest plays of the game.”