HUDSON — Jarrett Henault’s attention to detail both on and off the field have led to personal and team success through two games of this new Goffstown football season. On the field, Henault has accounted for six (three passing, three rushing) of the Grizzlies’ 11 touchdowns this season, including three (two passing, one rushing) in their 35-6 victory over Alvirne on Friday that moved them to 2-0.
Off the field, he’s doing his part to make sure he and his team can, well, stay on the field week in and week out.
“I think, as a senior leader, he’s really aware of the entire situation,” said Goffstown coach Nick Hammond, whose team was ranked No. 3 last week in the statewide Union Leader Power Poll. “How important every little detail is, whether it be COVID-related or football-related. He has really locked in and done a good job of leading this team. … Because of that I think we’re in a good place.”
In trying to keep this season as normal as possible, Henault’s focus has naturally leaned more toward the football side. Preparation was nearly business-as-usual over the summer as Henault got his work done in 7-on-7 formats, which focuses on the development of skill position players on both sides of the ball.
It was there that Henault was able to hone his craft, becoming a better passer and feeling more comfortable in the pocket while also building chemistry with what he believes is the best receiving corps in the state.
With top target Peyton Strickland missing from Friday’s game due to a shoulder injury, Henault hooked up with Will Sasso (12 yards) and Caden Perry (28) for his two passing scores in the first and third quarters, respectively.
“Last year my confidence wasn’t where it is now,” Henault said. “Those 7-on-7s helped a lot. I just got a little more comfortable and I got stronger. The only thing we couldn’t do was hit during those sessions.”
That, in Henault’s opinion, was the biggest hurdle in getting ready for the season. By limiting his training to 7-on-7s and non-contact work, Henault wasn’t able to practice much at all with his offensive line and, in turn, against the pass rush. You wouldn’t have known that was the case based on Goffstown’s results.
“I’ve surprised myself actually with just how relaxed I’ve been in the pocket,” he said. “I have a great offensive line this year. A lot of people may have thought our offensive line was going to be our weak point, but it’s not at all. If they can just give me three seconds, I can do good things with our receivers.”
“Our offensive line has done an unbelievable job,” Hammond added. “Our coaches have done a great job with them. Those guys are always ready to go and I’m really happy with how they’ve done this year.”
Henault’s effort to better himself as a player in whatever ways he can while making sure he’s on the same page with everyone else has certainly helped and, as mentioned, that has gone for non-football related factors as well.
“I think (dealing with the virus) is going pretty smoothly,” he said. “We’ve been smart. Coach has been harping on us to be safe.”
So far, so good for Henault and the Grizzlies.