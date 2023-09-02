MANCHESTER — In recent years, the Alvirne High School football team has rarely been on the right side of an NHIAA game that used running time. On many occasions, it’s been just the opposite.
On the right side of running time is where the Broncos found themselves Saturday, however, when they earned a 45-7 victory over Manchester Central in Matt Lee’s first game as Alvirne’s head coach.
Running time is used when one team has at least a 35-point lead in the second half, and it kicked in when Alvirne sophomore Ethan Dudley scored on a 2-yard run and Shawn Boudreau’s point-after kick capped the scoring with 4:33 to play.
Alvirne ended a 23-game losing streak when it beat a winless Goffstown team in the final game of the 2022 season.
“Very proud of the kids, especially our seniors,” Lee said. “They’ve been through a lot the last few years. We have 12 seniors and every one of them contributed.
“At practice this week, we were very much ready for this game. I didn’t have to motivate them. They were absolutely ready for this game.”
Running back Aiden Mills scored twice for the Broncos, who led 14-0 at halftime. Mills scored on a 14-yard run with 4:00 to play in the opening quarter, and added a 21-yard TD run that helped the Broncos take a 21-7 lead in the third.
“This feels really good,” Mills said. “We’re trying to play hard … play for each other. And just want to represent our town.
“Obviously this was a good win, but it’s not satisfying yet. We want to get more and more. Build and build.”
Alvirne’s other TDs came on a 24-yard pass from quarterback Charlie Crawford to Cole Dionne, Crawford’s 1-yard run and Jeremiah’s Yi’s 43-yard punt return. Boudreau also kicked a 27-yard field goal.
Central’s offensive highlight was a 60-yard pass from quarterback Caydin Salvi to Caleb Grondin. That, plus an Oliver Jacques PAT, sliced Alvirne’s lead to 14-7 with 7:11 left in the third.
Mills scored his second TD on Alvirne’s ensuing possession, however, and it was all Broncos after that.
“It was one of those games where we kept getting caught in quicksand and the more we struggled the deeper we sank,” Central coach Ryan Ray said. “We didn’t help ourselves out, and made a lot of mistakes. Give Alvirne all the credit in the world. They came here and absolutely played harder than we did. We could not get out of that quicksand.”
Crawford left the game in the second half with a wrist injury. Lee said he wasn’t sure of the injury’s severity.
Central turned the ball over twice, and also had a bad snap from punt formation that gave the Broncos possession at the Central 5-yard line.
“Alvirne was a lot better than we were today,” Ray said. “We kept stubbing our toe and couldn’t get out of our own way and Alvirne took advantage of every opportunity.”