Alvirne TD
Alvirne’s Cole Dionne stretches the football over the pylon for a touchdown as Manchester Central’s Ethan Cenesca defends in the second half of Saturday’s game at Gill Stadium in Manchester.

 THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER

MANCHESTER — In recent years, the Alvirne High School football team has rarely been on the right side of an NHIAA game that used running time. On many occasions, it’s been just the opposite.

On the right side of running time is where the Broncos found themselves Saturday, however, when they earned a 45-7 victory over Manchester Central in Matt Lee’s first game as Alvirne’s head coach.