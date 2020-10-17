MANCHESTER — Zach Picard and Jarrett Henault have been running behind most of their offensive linemen for the past eight years.
The chemistry Picard, Henault and their blockers up front have built through all those seasons powered the Goffstown High football team to a 35-6 Division I victory over Manchester Central on a rainy Friday night at Gill Stadium.
Both Henault, the starting quarterback, and Picard are seniors. One or the other accounted for five touchdowns, which were all followed by successful Ethan Bradley point-after kicks.
Henault rushed for three TDs — from 17, 3 and 5 yards out — and registered 134 yards on 14 carries. Picard ran 22 times for a game-high 169 yards, including a 24-yard first-quarter TD and an 11-yard score that capped the game’s scoring with 11:55 remaining.
“The run game was definitely working,” Picard said. “The line was always making a hole for me to run through.”
Picard (seven) and Henault (six) have rushed for a combined 13 touchdowns through Goffstown’s 4-0 regular-season campaign. Henault has also thrown six TD passes for the Grizzlies, who were ranked No. 2 in this week’s Union Leader Power Poll.
“Me and Jarrett have been playing with them for so long,” Picard said of Goffstown’s offensive linemen. “We just have a great bond and we just get work done.”
Goffstown coach Nick Hammond credited assistant coach Joe Battista for his work preparing the offensive line for each game.
“He does an awesome job with them,” Hammond said. “Overall, the offensive line — just continuing to get off the football and move people — has been really good. Jarrett does a really good job making decisions in the run game and Zach has really good vision.
“We take pride in being able to run the football in Goffstown.”
Central is 0-4 heading into its scheduled regular-season finale on Friday night at 0-4 Concord.
Goffstown’s defense logged four takeaways with fumble recoveries by Jeremy Henault and Nicholas Barry and interceptions from Cooper Flanagan and Will Sasso.
Central sophomore quarterback Jayden Hann connected with senior Shawn McGarvey on a fourth-down play for a 30-yard score with 10:57 left in the first half to trim Goffstown’s lead to 14-6.
Hann went 7 of 20 passing for 94 yards and ran 14 times for 62 yards. McGarvey logged four catches for 76 yards. Little Green senior Joshua Jerome rushed for 54 yards on eight carries.
“They’re big, strong and they’re athletic,” Central coach Ryan Ray said of the Grizzlies. “That was the story of the game.”