Mlocek

EXETER — Ever since last November, the Exeter High School football team had to live with how its season ended in crushing fashion at the hands of Timberlane in the Division I quarterfinals.

After already losing a 27-23 decision to Timberlane in the regular season, the Blue Hawks were seemingly on their way to the semifinals with a 28-14 lead midway through the fourth quarter before Timberlane stormed back for the victory on quarterback Dom Coppeta’s touchdown run and ensuing 2-point conversion plunge with 37 seconds remaining.