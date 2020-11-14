NASHUA — On a national scale, New Hampshire is not viewed as being a high school football hotbed when compared to conventional gridiron-crazed states like Texas, Florida, Ohio, Pennsylvania and California. So, on those rare occasions, when a player from the Granite State rises to a level of greatness, then it’s time to step back and take notice.
The Salem Blue Devils certainly did, laying spectacle to the talents of Nashua North quarterback back Curtis Harris-Lopez. The senior was the difference maker in Saturday’s NHIAA Division I semifinal as he rushed for 207 yards and scored four touchdowns to lead the Titans to a nip-and-tuck 33-28 victory at Stellos Stadium.
“This was the semifinals, so all of us pretty much knew this was our game of the year up to this point,’’ said Harris-Lopez, who has already received several college football scholarship offers, including UNH, Dartmouth and Holy Cross. “Whoever wins this one, in my opinion, probably wins the final round. In regards to my runs, every time their linebacker would run out, it was leaving a huge hole for me to run through.”
For the first time in 10 years, North (6-0, No. 1 in the statewide Union Leader Power Poll) returns to the state title game, where it will play Goffstown next Saturday at a time and place to be determined. Salem, ranked third in the Power Poll, completes its season at 5-2. The Titans lost to Pinkerton in the 2010 title tilt.
Facing the Wing-T offense was something the Titans had to overcome on Saturday. North is not accustomed to that kind of systematic offense because it hadn’t faced it for a couple of years, and needed the full week of practice to understand and prepare for it.
After the Blue Devils were able to use it to their advantage early on, the Titans’ defense adjusted adequately thereafter, making it a bit more difficult for the Blue Devils to maneuver.
With North leading 21-14 at the half, courtesy of Harris-Lopez scoring runs of 31, 5 and 33 yards, respectfully, the Titans had the confidence coming out for the third quarter. But their first drive of the closing half stalled, allowing Salem to acquire momentum. In turn, the Blue Devils’ initial march of the half covered 66 yards with Dante Fernandes bolting in from 24 yards out to tie the game at 21-21.
On the ensuing possession, North faced a third-and-11 on the Salem 42. Harris-Lopez kept the drive going by connecting with wideout Lucas Cunningham for a 37-yard hookup that set up a Jayden Espinal 2-yard touchdown run with 4:25 to go in the third, giving the Titans back the lead.
Two possessions later, North was on the move again. Starting from the 50, three runs by Harris-Lopez and a nice 36-yard jaunt from Espinal (92 yards on 12 carries) set the stage for Harris-Lopez’ fourth rushing TD of the afternoon, this time from 2 yards out.
Salem, showing grit, refused to buckle. Needing just three plays, the Blue Devils were back in it after quarterback Cody Clements hit Fernandes with a 55-yard scoring strike with 7:33 remaining. But Salem got no closer.
On its final possession, an option pass was intercepted by Espinal on fourth down, sealing the deal for the Titans in the waning minutes.
“Basically, it came down to us making one more stop than they did,” Titans coach Dante Laurendi said. “We got just enough to hold on. We knew coming in we would be in for a dogfight and that’s what it was. Curtis played great again today and Jayden has been there all year for us. I thought the guys up front made some key blocks for both of them today.”
The Blue Devils opened the contest by putting forth a lengthy drive that took nearly seven minutes off the clock before Clements scored on a 1-yard dive.
The first of Harris-Lopez’ scoring runs got the Titans back to within a point after the PAT failed.
Salem jumped back out in front on a Aidan McDonald 6-yard run. The junior finished with 101 yards on the ground.
Before the first half was completed, however, Harris-Lopez scored twice more within a span of a minute to put North ahead by seven going into the break.