NASHUA — Nashua North has been the top-ranked team in the Union Leader Power Poll since the 2020 high school football season began, and the Titans looked like the best team in the state Friday night.
Quarterback Curtis Harris-Lopez ran for three touchdowns (4, 1 and 81 yards) in North’s 36-7 pounding of No. 4 Londonderry, but it wasn’t just the Harris-Lopez show.
The North defense turned in a stingy performance and came up with turnovers at two key moments in the game. Liam Novak intercepted a pass and returned it to the Londonderry 13-yard line to set up North’s second TD; and defensive lineman Max Ackerman recovered a fumble in the third quarter when the Lancers trailed 20-7, but had all the momentum and the ball on the North 5-yard line.
“You can’t ask for anything better than that,” Harris-Lopez said when he was asked about his team’s performance. “Our whole team played great and obviously by the scoreboard we did what we had to do. We’ll just move on to the next day and see who we play in the first round of the playoffs.”
Jayden Espinal and Devin Bracetty also scored for North, which raised its Division I record to 3-0 (two North games were canceled). Espinal (eight carries for 85 yards) opened the scoring with an 8-yard TD run on the fourth play of the second quarter, and Bracetty scored on a 32-yard run that made it 34-7 early in the fourth quarter.
North ran for 439 yards in the victory.
“These guys (the Lancers) are very good and they give you so much to prepare for in every phase of the game, so the kids stepped up tonight,” North coach Dante Laurendi said. “I think we got contributions from a few guys on offense … and then defensively we continue to play well and run to the football. We’re doing a really good job up front and a really good job in the early downs creating some long down and distances, putting people in situations they don’t want to be in.”
Londonderry, which won last year’s Division I championship, dropped to 3-2 with the loss. The Lancers trailed 20-0 at halftime, but opened the second half by recovering an onside kick, and then capitalized when quarterback Dylan McEachern connected with Zach Fawcett for a 44-yard TD pass. Fawcett’s PAT cut North’s lead to 20-7.
The Lancers intercepted a pass on the ensuing possession, and moved the ball to the North 5-yard line before Ackerman pounced on a loose ball following a fumbled snap. Two plays later Harris-Lopez scored on an 81-yard run.
“They’re as good as advertised,” Londonderry coach Jimmy Lauzon said. “It’s hard to contain (Harris-Lopez) for an entire game — and it’s not just him. Their overall speed was very evident tonight. They’re the real deal. That’s a good team.”