Londonderry quarterback Drew Heenan, shown last season during the Division I quarterfinals against Pinkerton, took charge in the second half on Friday night against Windham.

 THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER

LONDONDERRY — The Londonderry High School football team has a plethora of rushing weapons but, when facing a 14-10 halftime deficit Friday night at Lancer Park, coach Jimmy Lauzon leaned on his quarterback.

Contained for the first 24 minutes, the Londonderry offense awakened in the second half behind quarterback Drew Heenan, who scored all of Londonderry’s second-half touchdowns in a 30-14 Division I victory in their home opener.