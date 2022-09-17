LONDONDERRY — The Londonderry High School football team has a plethora of rushing weapons but, when facing a 14-10 halftime deficit Friday night at Lancer Park, coach Jimmy Lauzon leaned on his quarterback.
Contained for the first 24 minutes, the Londonderry offense awakened in the second half behind quarterback Drew Heenan, who scored all of Londonderry’s second-half touchdowns in a 30-14 Division I victory in their home opener.
“We had to make adjustments at halftime,” Heenan said. “I think we did a great job adjusting to Windham’s game plan and executing better on offense. The offensive line came out in the second half, really did a great job. I give all the credit to them.”
Londonderry (2-1 overall), which entered the week atop the Union Leader Power Poll, had a touchdown called back on its opening drive and settled for a 22-yard Jack Drabik field goal to open the game’s scoring.
The Lancers, who suffered their loss at Rhode Island powerhouse Bishop Hendricken last Saturday, also recovered a second-quarter onside kick after building a 10-7 lead but went three-and-out on the ensuing drive.
Londonderry’s final first-half drive started on the Jaguars’ 28-yard line and ended with a Heenan incompletion and a turnover on downs after four plays.
Heenan had 19 rushing and passing yards at halftime.
“Offensively, it was really just self-inflicted wounds in the first half,” Lauzon said. “We’ve got to clean it up and that’s mostly me.”
After the Lancers opened the second half by turning the ball over on downs, Heenan got the offense going the next time he touched the ball.
He began Londonderry’s five-play, 52-yard game-winning touchdown drive with a 17-yard run and ended it with a 16-yard dash to the outside. The Lancers led, 16-14, with 4:35 left in the third quarter after a failed point-after kick try.
Heenan (19 carries, 94 yards) ended Londonderry’s next drive and the third quarter with a 15-yard touchdown run down the near sideline in which he broke multiple tackles and lost a shoe.
“He’s a great runner and we’ve got multiple options to give the ball to so why pound your quarterback into the ground if you don’t need to,” Lauzon said of Heenan, “but when push comes to shove, especially in that second half, he feels comfortable with the ball in his hands so we did that.”
Londonderry capped the game’s scoring with Heenan’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Nathan Pedrick and a Drabik extra-point kick with 8:50 remaining.
Windham (1-2) took a 7-3 lead with 2:04 left in the first quarter on a 5-yard touchdown slant pass from Josh Sweeney to David Croteau and a Liam Burke extra-point kick.
The Jaguars drove 88 yards on seven plays to take their 14-10 lead. Tiger An finished the drive by punching in a 2-yard TD run with 4:44 remaining in the first half and Burke followed up with the PAT.
Windham crossed midfield once the rest of the game.
“Their defensive coaches have always been really good,” Windham coach Jack Byrne said of the Lancers. “They’ll do little things that make it look like the same but it’s not. They’re changing one little alignment or one assignment or read. Usually, it takes a play or two to catch up and see what they’re doing and that combined with a couple dropped passes and other things, then you’re behind schedule.”
Heenan went 5 of 13 passing for 53 yards. Jake Schena rushed for 94 yards on 13 carries and had a 20-yard catch for the Lancers.
Windham’s An ran for a game-high 135 yards on 20 carries. Sweeney completed six of his 20 passing attempts for 88 yards. Bryan Desmarais had two catches for 58 yards and Croteau added four receptions for 30 yards for the Jaguars.
“I definitely think it will be a building block going forward,” Heenan said of the win. “Coming back from adversity and winning from it, it’s just a great thing to get our guys going.”