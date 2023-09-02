Bedford87 catching

Bedford tight end Kevin Sheridan has his eyes on the ball during a recent scrimmage at Winnacunnet.

 JODIE ANDRUSKEVICH/UNION LEADER

BEDFORD — It’s not often a coach describes his team’s performance as “sloppy” after winning 40-3, but that was the first word out of the mouth of Bedford coach Zach Matthews after his team beat Bishop Guertin in their opener.

In a season brimming with great expectations, Matthews had his reasons. His team, the defending Division I state champ and ranked No. 1 in the Union Leader Power Poll, could have scored more if not for miscues.