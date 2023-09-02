BEDFORD — It’s not often a coach describes his team’s performance as “sloppy” after winning 40-3, but that was the first word out of the mouth of Bedford coach Zach Matthews after his team beat Bishop Guertin in their opener.
In a season brimming with great expectations, Matthews had his reasons. His team, the defending Division I state champ and ranked No. 1 in the Union Leader Power Poll, could have scored more if not for miscues.
“Obviously happy with the end result,” said Matthews, whose team was led by sophomore Brody Helton’s four touchdowns and 226 yards rushing. “I think our kids played hard, but I think we have some things we need to clean up for the rest of the season.”
Specifically: After an efficient first drive that ended with Helton weaving around the Cardinal defense for a 21-yard touchdown, quarterback Danny Black was intercepted on the Bulldogs’ second drive by Bishop Guertin’s Ronan Balistreri. The Bulldogs had a muffed punt and fumbled twice. Another BG punt hit an unsuspecting Bulldog that gave the Cardinals the ball at midfield. Bedford also had penalties at bad times, such as a running-into-the-punter penalty that erased a tipped punt that would’ve given the Bulldogs possession in Cardinals territory. Additionally, Bedford had two touchdowns called back due to personal fouls.
But the Bedford offense made enough big plays and its defense limited BG to 49 rushing yards. BG quarterback Mike MacDonough threw for 161 yards and one interception.
“I thought it was a collaborative effort,” said Matthews of his defense, which dominated through its championship run last November. “We really pride ourselves on our defense and we set high expectations.”
Bedford’s defense scored more points than Bishop Guertin’s offense. Early in the second half, Bedford’s Kevin Sheridan forced a MacDonough fumble and linebacker Jack Riso scooped and scored from 21 yards out. The play gave Bedford an 18-3 lead midway through the third quarter.
“I felt the momentum swing our way,” said Riso. “That got our team fired up and that was what we needed.”
Black finished 13 of 18 for 170 yards passing. Luke Soden made five catches for 92 of those yards. Helton carried 19 times his 226 yards on the ground.
“Brody is a special player,” said Matthews. “I know he was disappointed by a couple fumbles. It’s something we’ll work on, but for a sophomore he is way ahead of schedule.”