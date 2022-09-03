LITCHFIELD — The new guys up front for the Campbell High football team are fitting together just fine. Scott Hershberger will be the first to tell you.
Hershberger, a sophomore, rushed for 260 yards and four touchdowns on Friday, leading the Cougars to a 38-8 victory over Epping/Newmarket in a Division III opener. He scored on runs of 32, 79, 59, 32, and amassed 222 of those yards by halftime, when Campbell led 31-0.
And he flourished behind an offensive line that counts one returning player.
“Obviously, Scott Hershberger is a pretty gifted runner,” said Campbell coach Glen Costello, “but if you look at what the kids up front did ... “(Guard) Evan St. Pierre returned, he a junior, a captain, he has a couple of years experience, but other than that ... Nick Mackey’s first game, Alex St. Pierre’s first game, Zach Poulin’s first game, our tight end, Jack Kidwell’s first game .. so they’re clicking.”
In a rare Friday afternoon game, the rout began early. On the third snap, Hershberger took a handoff from senior quarterback Jackson Kanaley and darted 32 yards through the middle for a score.
Two possessions later, Hershberger found daylight along the right sideline, made one cutback and motored 80 yards, leaving Blue Devils defenders in the dust, literally, on a sun-baked field.
“I gotta credit my coach,” said Hershberger. “He’s always talking about the cutbacks.”
Hershberger added two more scores before halftime. Kanaley scored on a 2-yard sneak in the third quarter, prompting running time.
Epping/Newmarket, which moved up from Division IV this season, registered its TD in the fourth quarter on a 10-yard connection from quarterback Nate Dyer to wide receiver Mario Torres.