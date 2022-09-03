LITCHFIELD — The new guys up front for the Campbell High football team are fitting together just fine. Scott Hershberger will be the first to tell you.

Hershberger, a sophomore, rushed for 260 yards and four touchdowns on Friday, leading the Cougars to a 38-8 victory over Epping/Newmarket in a Division III opener. He scored on runs of 32, 79, 59, 32, and amassed 222 of those yards by halftime, when Campbell led 31-0.