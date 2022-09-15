WATER

Team West’s Jordan Docen takes a water break during the CHaD East-West New Hampshire All-Star Football Game in 2018.

 UNION LEADER FILE

THESE EYES have seen four NHIAA football games this season and a significant number of players had cramping issues in each contest.

Grid Picks: Taking Milford in key Division II battle

Londonderry doesn’t start many players on both sides of the ball, but still found itself without several starters in the second half of Saturday’s game at Bishop Hendricken because of cramps.