DOVER — A week after having its scheduled opener postponed, the Dover High football team started its season on Friday against Exeter in an unfamiliar eerie atmosphere.
With a thick fog that encompassed the field the majority of the night, the Green Wave ran onto their field, and there was no one cheering them on, since Dover High School adopted the policy this fall not to allow fans into games in their precautionary efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the end of the game, it didn’t matter that there were no fans to see. The Green Wave were just as happy knowing what they just accomplished.
Dover junior quarterback Darian Lopez-Sullivan’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Luke Geppert midway through the second turned out to be enough, as Dover’s defense held off Exeter in the fourth quarter for a 7-6 Division I victory. Exeter kicker Ethan Moss slipped on the slick grass and missed an extra-point attempt to tie the game, then Dover ran out the remaining 4:14 for the rare victory over Exeter (0-2).
The win came a year after Dover dropped a 38-0 decision to Exeter.
“Obviously it’s not the same, fans play a big part, but we’ve got each other’s back on the sideline and we bring the energy,” Lopez-Sullivan said. “It was different, but we still found a way to do it. I’m happy with this one.”
Dover’s game against Spaulding last week was postponed for precautionary reasons due to multiple COVID-19 cases within Spaulding High School.
“It was like nothing I had ever experienced before, but once the game starts, you don’t realize it,” Dover coach Eric Cumba said. “It was actually easier because guys could hear the calls, you don’t have to worry about the band. Once it gets going, coaching instincts take over, and the kids did a great job with everything tonight.”
Lopez-Sullivan returned to the gridiron after missing the final two games last season with a knee injury. He completed five of seven passes on the scoring drive for 54 yards that gave Dover a 7-0 lead with 7:18 left in the first half.
While Dover didn’t score again after his touchdown toss to Gep-pert, that didn’t mean Lopez-Sullivan slowed down. Lopez-Sullivan either ran or threw for 14 first downs, including two completions on the final drive to Gabriel Rubio and Beau Normandeau that helped seal the game.
“We spent a lot of time in practice, we spent a lot of time with these guys,,” Lopez-Sullivan said. “We love to execute, love doing our thing and we made sure we’d execute,”
Cumba credited Lopez-Sullivan for using all the quarantine team time in recent months in an effort to get better.
“He’s completely fluid with our offensive language, and that makes it so much easier as a coach and play caller,” Cumba said. “He’s a kid that maximized his COVID time. He was watching film and I’d get a text from him once a week with a question. Once we got back outside, he was throwing and working hard.”
Coming off a season in which it lost to Londonderry in the Division I championship game, Exeter dropped to 0-2 for the first time since 2011. The Blue Hawks, ranked No. 5 in last week’s statewide Union Leader Power Poll, dropped their season opener to Winnacunnet last week, 16-13.
By the time Exeter quarterback connected with Billy Bloom for a 19-yard touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter, the Blue Hawks had already turned the ball over once and were stopped on fourth down at Dover’s 22 on the possession before it scored.
“We made some critical mistakes and put ourselves in a bad hole,” Exeter coach Bill Ball said. “The effort is there; we just have to stay with the fight. We’ve got to come out more aggressively.”