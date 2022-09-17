MERRIMACK — In a 7-7 game midway through the third quarter, Trent Jackson took control.
Merrimack High’s quarterback hit Darron Brown for a 67-yard touchdown, giving the Tomahawks a lead on their way to a 27-21 victory over Nashua South on Friday night.
“Before the play, I looked over at him (Brown) and he was nodding his head,” said Jackson. “He knew he was going to be open and I trusted him. He made a great run.”
The big play gave Jackson all the confidence he needed. On the ensuing drive, he completed multiple deep passes to get Merrimack into the red zone, then finished the drive with a 3-yard pass to Brown at the goal line, making it 20-7.
Reimello Hyde’s 45-yard pick-six gave Merrimack a 27-7 lead.
South quarterback Karsten Lemire tossed a pair of TD late in the fourth quarter.
Jackson finished the game with 235 passing yards, no interceptions, and was in rhythm with just about every receiver. Five players recorded multiple catches, led by Brown with four receptions for 90 yards. Jackson also connected with Owen Sadowski for a 40-yard TD.
Jackson is grateful he can trust almost any teammate running routes. “I feel that anyone out there can make a play. It’s not just one guy we have to run through. It really helps the offense.”
Merrimack coach Kip Jackson was happy to see the versatility in the offense. “They (the Purple Panthers) were taking away the run from us,” said Jackson “It was good to be able to open the field with our passing game. Trent does a really good job of reading defenses and he made some great throws today.”
The Tomahawks are 2-0 against NHIAA competition, 2-1 overall. Nashua South dropped to 0-3.