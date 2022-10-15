MANCHESTER — In a shootout filled with explosive offense, the Windham High football team clinched its 44-25 Division I win over Manchester Central with a defensive play.
The Jaguars (5-2), ranked 10th in the Union Leader Power Poll entering the weekend, took a 22-13 lead with 8:38 remaining in the first half Friday night at Gill Stadium. Quarterback Josh Sweeney connected with Brandon Beland for a 27-yard touchdown and Bryan Desmarais followed up with the two-point-conversion run.
Central (1-5) responded by marching to the Windham 37-yard line but the 11-play drive ended when Matt Desmarais returned an interception 70 yards for a Jaguars score. Sweeney then connected with David Croteau for a two-point-conversion pass to build a 30-13 Windham lead with 2:53 left in the first half.
Matt Desmarais jumped a short flat route to the far sideline, snagging Central sophomore quarterback Caydin Salvi’s throw in stride before sprinting untouched to the end zone.
“That one changed it,” Windham coach Jack Byrne said. “You’re in what turned out to be a shootout and that’s the one where we kind of broke their serve a little bit and changed it a little bit. ... No one gave up the whole way. We just were lucky enough to have one more cushion the rest of the way.”
The Jaguars took that 17-point lead into halftime. The Little Green pulled within 12 with 4:24 remaining in the third quarter — Salvi hit Dawon Tyler-Fulse for a 44-yard touchdown down the right sideline — but that was as close as they got to tying the score in the second half.
Central’s next drive reached the Jaguars 6-yard line but Croteau intercepted Little Green senior quarterback Liam Murphy in the end zone. Croteau also ran in a 2-yard TD earlier in the third quarter.
The Little Green scored all their touchdowns via big pass plays.
Murphy opened the game’s scoring with a 68-yard pass to Owen Kelley down the right sideline. Murphy found Kelley again for a 70-yard third-quarter TD that cut Windham’s lead to 37-19.
Salvi hit Kelley in stride down the right sideline for a 31-yard score, trimming Windham’s lead to 14-13 with 1:02 left in the first quarter.
Murphy (5 of 7) and Salvi (8 of 11) combined for 256 passing yards. Kelley finished with six receptions for 191 yards.
Central coach Ryan Ray said because the Little Green relied on Kdin Preston (19 carries, 79 yards) on the ground the past few games, they wanted to be balanced Friday.
“The last couple weeks we’ve been a Kdin Preston-type offense so we knew that they were going to come in and they’d be keying on him,” Ray said. “A little play-action, some things like that and then throw it deep we thought might work and it did a little bit.”
The Jaguars were not without their own big plays.
Bryan Desmarais helped tie the game at 7-7 with his 57-yard, first-quarter TD run. Sweeney threw a 39-yard touchdown to a wide-open Beland over the middle before Liam Burke’s extra-point kick capped the game’s scoring with 2:13 remaining.
Windham junior Tiger An helped set up his team’s pass offense by grinding out 86 yards on 18 carries, 13 of which went for at least four yards.
“I think a lot of our offense is based on really drawing the defense in and being able to attack the outside once we’re ready,” An said.
Sweeney ran in a 1-yard TD run four plays after classmate Henry Ntoro blocked a Central punt that the Jaguars recovered on the Central 15-yard line. Ntoro also logged a sack.
Central senior linebacker Maxwel Durocher recovered a Windham fumble.
“We’ve had a couple games this year where the offense has to figure things out and the defense helps,” Byrne said. “Tonight, it was all facets of the offensive game, I thought, was awesome.”