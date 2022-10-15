MANCHESTER — In a shootout filled with explosive offense, the Windham High football team clinched its 44-25 Division I win over Manchester Central with a defensive play.

The Jaguars (5-2), ranked 10th in the Union Leader Power Poll entering the weekend, took a 22-13 lead with 8:38 remaining in the first half Friday night at Gill Stadium. Quarterback Josh Sweeney connected with Brandon Beland for a 27-yard touchdown and Bryan Desmarais followed up with the two-point-conversion run.