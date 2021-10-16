AMHERST — It’s not often that a high school team takes its cue from a freshman.
But Souhegan’s Romy Jain is that kind of a player, and Friday night in a must-win situation, the freshman quarterback threw three touchdown passes to lead the Sabers past Hanover 27-20 in a key Division II game.
Souhegan improved to 4-3 and kept its playoff chances alive while Hanover (5-2) dropped its second straight.
Jain finished 13 for 15 passing for 188 yards.
“In the state of New Hampshire, if you can even throw the ball a little bit, you are in good company,” said Souhegan coach Robin Bowkett. “(Jain) is getting better and better every day. He’s like a coach on the field. He could be a legend here if he wants to. It’s nice we don’t have to worry about that position for four years.”
The difference in the game, though, was a run: a 72-yard burst by sophomore J.J. Bright, with 11 minutes remaining, snapping a 20-20 tie.
“A perfect play, perfect execution,” said Bright, who finished with 130 rushing yards. “It was too good not to score.”
Hanover had two more possessions to try to tie it. On the second possession, Charlie Maroun’s interception with a minute remaining salted it away.
The Marauders scored first, on a 9-yard TD pass from Roger Lucas to Edward Sumner that finished a 13-play, nine-minute drive to open the game.
Souhegan responded, on 15- and 17-yard runs by Bright, and capped the drive with Jain’s 16-yard TD pass to Madux McGrath over the middle.
The teams traded TDs in the second quarter, Jain throwing 18 yards to Cole Manning and Lucas hitting Brendon Logan on a 39-yard scoring play. It was 13-13 at the half.
Jain was at his best on a third-quarter drive, going 4-for-4 and hitting Tony Garrant on a short pass that turned into a 42-yard TD when Garrant broke free down the left sideline. Souhegan led, 20-13. Hanover tied it at 20, though, on a 1-yard plunge by Seamus Murphy. Lucas’ 38-yard pass to Sumner down to the 1 set up the score.