Souhegan quarterback Romy Jain is pursued by Plymouth's Matt Cleary during Saturday's Division II game in Plymouth. The Sabers rolled, 46-0.

 ALEX HALL/UNION LEADER

PLYMOUTH — Souhegan football coach Robin Bowkett said Sabers quarterback Romy Jain puts in the work at his position and it shows each game.

Jain’s prowess under center was apparent Saturday at George C. Zoulias Field as he led unbeaten Souhegan to a 46-0 Division II victory over Plymouth Regional.