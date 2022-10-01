Jain’s prowess under center was apparent Saturday at George C. Zoulias Field as he led unbeaten Souhegan to a 46-0 Division II victory over Plymouth Regional.
The sophomore quarterback went 12 of 15 passing for 293 yards and three touchdowns and ran in a 2-yard second-quarter score. Jain threw all of his TD passes on consecutive drives in the second quarter — 48 yards to Cole Manning, 68 yards to Charlie Maroun and a 50-yard catch-and-run to Connor Cassidy.
Souhegan (5-0) led, 12-0, after the first quarter and 39-0 at halftime. Plymouth (3-2) did not allow more than 28 points in its first four games.
“I think he’s one of the best QBs in the state,” Bowkett said of Jain. “He just does such a great job in everything that he does. He’s a master of his craft. ... We’re just fortunate to have some great players and he’s one of them.”
The Sabers have another dangerous offensive weapon in running back JJ Bright. The junior rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries. Bright opened the game’s scoring with a 56-yard TD run down the left sideline on Souhegan’s first play from scrimmage.
The Bobcats turned the ball over three times in the first half and four times overall. Souhegan’s Williem Aiston and Owen Wood both recovered fumbles and Cassidy intercepted Plymouth quarterback Luke Diamond in the first half.
Steven Reynolds II ran in a 7-yard Sabers touchdown and logged an interception on defense.
“We just didn’t execute,” Plymouth coach Chris Sanborn said. “I thought they (the Sabers) might score. I didn’t think we’d leave guys wide open, to be honest with you, but we did. Offensively, we were just dismal. You can’t beat anybody playing like that.”
Dylan Welch ran for 77 yards on 16 carries for a Bobcats offense that finished with fewer than 150 total yards.
“Coming up to Plymouth is always fun and to come up here and get a W is really, really, hard,” Bowkett said. “To do it the way that our kids did in terms of executing on offense, defense, special teams, I couldn’t be prouder of this group.”