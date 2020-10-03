CONCORD — Jeffrey Josefik did a little of everything for Manchester Memorial on Friday night.
Josefik, a senior quarterback, led the Crusaders in passing and rushing on the way to a 34-13 victory over Concord, marking the first time Memorial has won back-to-back games since 2014.
The Crusaders (2-0) and Crimson Tide were tied 6-6 at halftime, but Memorial broke away with a 21-point fourth-quarter outburst. Josefik went 8 for 16 passing for 126 yards and ran for 101 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries.
“The nice part about JJ (Josefik) is even if he’s missing throws, he has command of the huddle,” Memorial coach Rob Sturgis said. “He knows when kids are rattled, he knows how to build them up, he knows how to calm them down and he can say it just by giving a look and they have a lot of respect for him in that huddle. They know that he’ll do whatever it takes to win a game and he knows they’ll do the same for him. They just have a really good chemistry, that starting unit.”
Josefik broke the 6-6 deadlock and put Memorial ahead for good on the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter, when he ran 67 yards through the middle of the Crimson Tide defense for a touchdown.
Sturgis said Josefik has improved his timing with his receivers and his toughness in the run game since last season and Memorial needed both those traits Friday night.
“He really needed to step up and be able to spread (Concord) out as well as run the ball,” Sturgis said.
Concord trimmed the Crusaders’ lead to 20-13 with 4:41 remaining on a 34-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Zack Doward (9 for 15, 195 yards, two TDs) to Matthew O’Rourke. Concord (0-2) recorded 237 yards of total offense.
Memorial responded with two touchdowns over a 19-second span. Josefik scored on a 14-yard keeper run with 4:16 left and Will Clark made the ensuing point-after kick to build a 27-13 Memorial advantage. After Sebastian Bothelo intercepted Doward and returned it to the Concord 1-yard line, Kai Colson (nine carries, 86 yards) punched in the Crusaders’ final touchdown — his second of the game — with 3:57 remaining.
Brandon Burroughs ended the Tide’s final drive by intercepting backup QB William Ahlgren in the final three minutes.
Memorial’s defense forced four turnovers, recorded five sacks and held the Crimson Tide to 42 rushing yards. Clark, Matt Wilson, Blake Martin, Jacob Calabro and Auggie Connors logged Memorial’s sacks and Jacob Picaut had one of the unit’s two fumble recoveries.
“They’re our bell cow,” Sturgis said of his defensive unit. “We know our defense is going to win us games and our offense is going to be the ones that can push us in the right direction and keep things going and keep the game kind of controlled.”
Clark had four receptions for 70 yards and made four of his five PAT attempts. Crusaders freshman Erik Seymore ran five times for 21 yards and a touchdown.
Concord senior Kevin McDonough had three receptions for 93 yards, including a 63-yard TD catch that opened the game’s scoring with 10:27 left in the first quarter. Tyler Clark Toy (two receptions, 42 yards) and Kaevryel Madison (three catches, 29 yards) also contributed for Concord offensively.
“I feel like we had the momentum the whole game except for that first drive,” Josefik said. “We just couldn’t pound it in first half but in the second half, we came out firing.”