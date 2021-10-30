MANCHESTER — Trinity High School had the No. 1 seed for the Division III playoffs in its grasp, but let it wriggle free.
Trinity’s attempt to clinch that No. 1 seed and finish the regular season unbeaten came up short Friday night, when Kearsarge extended its winning streak to six games by earning an 8-3 victory.
Although Trinity (7-1) had a hard time finding any type of rhythm on offense for most of the night, the Pioneers put themselves in position to win by moving the ball from their own 2-yard line to the Kearsarge 6 with less than a minute to play. On third and goal, however, Kearsarge’s George Jallah came up with an interception on the 4-yard line with 27.6 seconds remaining. Kearsarge (6-2) took a knee on the next play to seal the win.
“The defensive effort was absolutely outstanding,” Kearsarge coach Cody Anderson said. “That said, offense is a wonderful form of defense.”
That was certainly the case Friday, as Kearsarge used its double-wing offense to eat up the clock and secure a significant edge in time of possession. Kearsage’s opening drive took more than six minutes off the clock even though the Cougars failed to penetrate the Trinity 37-yard line.
The Cougars scored the game’s only touchdown on their second possession, a 13-play, 45-yard drive that ended with Alex Clark’s 1-yard TD run. Junior running back John Fraioli added the two-point conversion to put the Cougars up 8-0 with 8:55 left in the half.
Trinity’s only points came on the final play of the first half, when Silas Delgadillo made a 32-yard field goal.
“They just came to play,” Trinity coach Rob Cathcart said. “They played hard and they played physical. That was a lot to deal with.
“They’re a senior-laden team — a lot older than us — and they wanted to win.”
The loss, plus unbeaten Pelham’s victory over winless Winnisquam on Saturday, gave the Pythons the No. 1 seed. Trinity will be the No. 2 seed and will open the playoffs against either Campbell or Kearsarge. That game will likely be played Friday night.
Kearsarge received 150 yards on 27 carries from Fraioli, but the Pioneers stopped him on a fourth-and-goal play from the Trinity 1-yard line with 5:10 to play.
Trinity then drove to the Kearsarge 6. The big plays in the drive were a 21-yard pass from quarterback Jack Service to Paul Thibault, and a 29-yard pass from Service to Jimbo Thibault. Trinity lost a yard on its second-and-goal play, and Jallah came up with an interception on the following play.
Jallah left the game with a leg cramp after Trinity moved inside the Kearsarge 10. His interception came on the first play after he returned to the field.
“Of course I was worried,” Anderson said when asked about Trinity’s final drive. “I was wishing for an interception. It was a phenomenal effort all around.”