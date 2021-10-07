WHEN this season’s NHIAA football schedules were released, the Week 6 game between Keene and Salem didn’t look all that appetizing, but things have certainly changed.
Friday night’s matchup between the Blue Devils (2-2) and Blackbirds (3-2) at Salem’s Grant Field has the look of a game with significant playoff implications. The winner will be in good position to qualify for postseason play. The loser may have no room for error the rest of the way, and each team still has to face unbeaten Londonderry.
“It’s big for us because of the implications,” said Keene coach Linwood Patnode. “(A victory) would set us up nicely going into the last three weeks of the season to try and nail down a playoff spot. If we don’t succeed this Friday, it’ll be tough to get in.”
Salem may have its back against the wall since the Blue Devils still don’t know if their canceled game against Alvirne will count as a victory or be recorded as a no-contest. If Salem finishes with two losses, that may not be an issue, but if the Blue Devils absorb a third loss, things become uncertain.
“It’s not an ideal matchup for us,” said Salem coach Steve Abraham. “They’re big, they get in the wishbone and they run off-tackle. We’re not big up front on the defensive line. We’re still young there. That’s not ideal against a team that can come downhill and mash you. I’ve preached to my kids all week that it is a playoff game.”
Keene has been one of the biggest surprises in Division I this season. The Blackbirds opened the season with losses to Bishop Guertin (34-13) and Pinkerton Academy (38-19) — a pair of one-loss teams — but have reeled off three straight wins since then. Keene owns victories over Alvirne (26-7), Windham (21-14) and Nashua North (33-0).
Keene has been getting excellent play from twins Jarrod and Markus Rokes. Jarrod, a running back/linebacker, is on pace for a 1,000-yard rushing season. Markus lines up at tight end and linebacker.
“We’re a little ahead of schedule, I think,” Patnode said. “It’s not a surprise in terms of watching the kids work. They work really hard. It’s one of those groups that’s pretty focused. They try to retain what’s given to them. Physicality has been lacking at Keene High and they’re doing everything they can to change that.”
Other than last year, when all teams had the opportunity to participate in the playoffs because of COVID, Keene hasn’t qualified for the playoffs since 2012, when it lost to Bedford in the Division II semifinals.
“I haven’t been angry at this team all year,” Patnode said. “They play hard every week. They just kind of grind it out and work hard. It’s an enjoyable group to coach.”
.
All playoff games will be held at the home of the higher-seeded team this season. The championship games will be played at a neutral site that has a turf field.
Eight teams will qualify for the playoffs in Divisions I and II. Four teams will qualify in Divisions III and IV.
.
Teams that enter the weekend unbeaten:
Division I: Winnacunnet (5-0) and Londonderry (5-0).
Division II: Timberlane (5-0), Lebanon (5-0) and Hanover (5-0).
Division III: Trinity (5-0) and Pelham (5-0).
Division IV: Newport (4-0) and Epping-Newmarket (3-0).
.
There are no games this weekend that feature two teams in the Power Poll. Other than the Keene-Salem matchup, the best games on this weekend’s schedule are Milford (4-1) at Hanover (5-0) in Division II, and Monadnock (3-1) at Campbell (4-1) in Division III.
Four of Hanover’s five victories came against teams that are currently below .500. The closest thing the Marauders have to a quality win is their 35-14 victory over Manchester West in Week 2. Hanover will gain some respect if it can beat Milford, however, The Spartans’ only setback came against unbeaten Lebanon.
Campbell and Monadnock are currently in third and fourth place, respectively, in the Division III standings. Trinity handed each team its only loss. The Pioneers beat the Cougars 14-0, and knocked off the Huskies 16-14 last weekend.
.
If Manchester West can beat Pembroke Academy on the road Saturday, the Blue Knights will have won four games in a row — their longest winning streak since 2006, when West beat Nashua North, Trinity, Concord and Nashua South in Division I. The Blue Knights finished with a 6-5 record that season, including a loss to Manchester Central on Thanksgiving.
West hasn’t qualified for the playoffs since 2007, when it lost to Pinkerton Academy in the Division I semifinals.
.
When the NHIAA went from three divisions to four divisions following the 2017 season, the hope was there would be more competitive games in Division IV. That hasn’t been the case this year.
Through five weeks, there has been one Division IV game decided by seven points or fewer — Newfound’s 21-14 victory over Bishop Brady — and 12 games decided by 30 points or more.