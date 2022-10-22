Nashua North’s Amaury Almonte looks back as he approaches the goal line while returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown during Friday’s Division I game against Bishop Guertin at Stellos Stadium in Nashua.
Nashua North’s Amaury Almonte looks back as he approaches the goal line while returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown during Friday’s Division I game against Bishop Guertin at Stellos Stadium in Nashua.
NASHUA — If you don’t think the kicking game is much of a factor in high school football, then you probably weren’t at Friday night’s Division I game between Bishop Guertin and Nashua North at Stellos Stadium.
North prevailed 35-28 thanks to Amaury Almonte’s 8-yard touchdown run that broke a 28-28 tie with 42.5 seconds to play.
The TD came one play after it was ruled that a BG player’s knee hit the ground while he was fielding a snap from punt formation. That gave the Titans the ball at the BG 8.
Minutes earlier, BG took a 28-22 lead following a shanked punt that gave the Cardinals (6-2) possession on the North 30. Running back Ethan Labbe (19 carries, 125 yards) capped the 30-yard scoring drive with a 13-yard TD run with 6:32 to play.
North (8-0) looked like it would regain the lead when quarterback Derek Finlay connected with Jack Peters for a 60-yard TD pass on a second-and-23 play with 1:26 remaining, but the PAT was wide left and kept the score 28-28. Peters also caught a 31-yard TD pass from Finlay (8 of 13 for 139 yards) that helped North tie the game 22-22 late in the third.
“Sometimes you don’t notice special teams unless they’re bad,” BG coach John Trisciani said. “The kicking game is huge. Special teams are massive and it wasn’t in our favor, which hurt us a lot.”
The kicking game was a big factor in the first half as well. Almonte started the scoring with a 90-yard kickoff return on the game’s opening play, and Finlay blocked a 23-yard field goal attempt as time expired in the half. It remained tied, 14-14, entering the third quarter.
“That (the knee being down) was a huge gift,” North coach Chad Zibolis said. “Sometimes the ref may miss that. That was a huge play in the game. We’re feeling pretty good at that point.”
The victory clinched the Division I West championship for North, which entered the game ranked No. 2 in the Union Leader Power Poll. Each of the three conference champions will receive a bye for the first round of the playoffs and then play at home in the quarterfinals. If BG beats Keene next weekend, the Cardinals, ranked No. 3 in the Power Poll, will also have a home playoff game.
North played much of the second half without two-way linemen Toby Brown (leg) and Darius Smith (shoulder). Brown is also North’s punter.
Zibolis said he doesn’t believe either injury is significant.
Almonte had three TDs in the game, including a 9-yard run that helped North take a 14-0 lead in the second quarter. Santosuosso (17 carries for 126 yards) scored BG’s first TD on a 30-yard run, and then tossed a 21-yard TD pass to Ronan Balistreri with 1:08 remaining in the half.
Other than a forfeit victory over Alvirne, which was credited as a 7-0 win, Friday marked the only game North has played this season that was decided by fewer than 12 points.
“We did our good things, we did our bad things,” Finlay said. “It was a struggle — it was a fight. Everyone on the team had the mindset that we were going to win this game.”