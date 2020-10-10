GILFORD — He didn’t touch the ball in last week’s one-point loss against Plymouth Regional, but sophomore running back Evan Koroski may have been Kennett High School’s most productive offensive player in Saturday’s 27-7 triumph over Gilford-Belmont.
Kennett coach Vaughn Beckwith installed some short-yardage plays in the week leading up to Saturday’s game, and Koroski, a sophomore running back, was the beneficiary. Koroski scored three touchdowns — all from close range — in his team’s win, which raised Kennett’s Division II record to 2-1.
“We felt like we needed some short-yardage, power formations and that’s why we came in with the (wishbone) package today,” Beckwith said. “We were just able to grind it, get first downs and kill the clock at the end.”
Kennett had a 14-7 lead at halftime, and took control when Koroski punched in his third touchdown from a yard away midway through the third quarter. Gilford-Belmont (2-1) had to go to the air at that point, and was fighting the wind as well as the Kennett defense.
It didn’t help the comeback effort that Gilford-Belmont’s Jack McLean was making his first varsity start at quarterback. Senior Alex Cheek, Gilford-Belmont’s regular QB, suffered a hip injury in last week’s victory over Kingswood and will be out for the season.
McLean tossed a a touchdown pass to Curtis Nelson in the second quarter, which helped trim Kennett’s lead to 14-7, but was up against it in the windy conditions.
“I thought offensively we struggled to get any rhythm or identity,” Gilford-Belmont coach Josh Marzahl said. “I really thought our offense took a step back today. We have to find a way to score more points.
“Our defense did a good job, but our offense needs to do a better job of keeping the defense off the field. It’s a steep learning curve, but I expect Jack to rebound well from this game.”
Kennett also received a fourth-quarter TD run from Tanner Bennett that finalized the scoring. Bennett rushed for 124 yards in the win.
Koroski gained 68 yards in the game, most of which came during clock-killing time in the fourth quarter.
“I played running back for four games last year and then our starting running back came back (from injury), so I got some good experience last year,” Koroski said. “The wishbone formation really worked out for us, as you could tell. I was just feeling good.
“Our team played great. Our line, the guys up front — everyone played good. We had a tough loss last week, but we really fought through last week.”
Gilford-Belmont scored 95 points in its first two games.
“We didn’t give up much on defense,” Beckwith said. “We talked about finishing a lot this week, and being resilient, and I thought we did both of those things today.”