WINDHAM — How ugly was Saturday’s football game between Londonderry High School and Windham?
Let’s start with this: The Lancers prevailed 42-13 despite being penalized 16 times for 135 yards.
The Jaguars received their share of penalties as well. Emotion got the best of both teams at times, and there was no postgame handshake between players (only coaches).
“Definitely ugly,” Windham coach Jack Byrne said. “Their style is one that absolutely wins games. They play tough. They are tough kids in Londonderry. They fight hard and they’re taught to fight hard. We capitalized on a lot of the aggressiveness.
“We respect (Londonderry) as a good program, but we’re not going to back down from anybody. Our job is to fight as hard as we can, and execute as best we can. Obviously it wasn’t enough on the scoreboard today.”
Londonderry, the No. 2 team in the Union Leader Power Poll, led 27-13 after three quarters, and raised its record to 6-0. Windham fell to 1-5.
“We’ve been a pretty clean football team all year, so it was very out of character for us,” Londonderry coach Jimmy Lauzon said. “We didn’t play well in the first half. We deserved a lot of the penalties. No doubt about it. And then somewhere along the line in the second half it just felt like maybe Windham felt like we were a little on edge and they were trying to provoke us a little bit and we fell right into it. Shame on us. We have to be better.”
Londonderry quarterback Drew Heenan was efficient in the win. He completed 7 of 8 passes for 98 yards and four touchdowns. Colby Ramshaw had two TD catches (20 and 2 yards). Andrew Kullman (36 yards) and Grady Daron (5 yards) had Londonderry’s other touchdown receptions.
The Lancers also received a 50-yard TD run from Kullman, and a 6-yard TD run from Riley Boles.
Windham scored on a 24-yard pass from quarterback Josh Sweeney to Cole Peterson; and on a 5-yard pass from Billy DePietro to David Croteau. Byrne said DePietro played QB in the second half because of an injury to Sweeney.
After Windham made it 27-13 late in the third quarter, the Jaguars turned the ball over on downs on each of its next two possessions. The Lancers pulled away by scoring twice in the final 7:23.
“The penalties really hurt our defense,” Lauzon said. “We just gave them first down after first down after first down.
“We have to learn from it, otherwise I’d probably burn this tape and just move on to the next game.”