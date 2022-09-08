THE LONDONDERRY HIGH SCHOOL football team will be facing a sizable challenge Saturday afternoon. There’s no doubt about that.
Londonderry will travel to Warwick, Rhode Island, in Week 2 to face a Bishop Hendricken team that will have a significant size advantage. Scan the Hendricken roster and you’ll see plenty of player weights listed that are over 250.
“Yeah, they’re definitely big,” Londonderry coach Jimmy Lauzon said. “Extraordinarily big up front in comparison to a lot of teams that we see. The teams in New Hampshire you have a big guy or two. You usually don’t have a full front on both sides of the ball that’s as big as these guys.
“We anticipated they’d be big based on the amount of kids they have in their program and the fact that they can reload and go get those big guys year-in and year-out. They’ll definitely be the biggest team we see all year. Hopefully we’ll be quicker and get off the ball faster and get underneath them.”
It’s a unique game in that each team won a state championship last season. Not since Pinkerton Academy beat Brockton, Mass., 34-14, in 2006 has a defending champion from New Hampshire faced a defending champion from another state during the regular season.
State championships are nothing new to Hendricken, which has won 11 state titles in the past 12 years.
“We have a lot of guys who are new starters this year and have limited varsity experience,” Hendricken coach Keith Croft said. “I wouldn’t go so far as to say our talent is down, but we have a lot of new faces who are growing into their own and growing into positions. We really like the young talent that we have, but it takes a little time to get them acclimated to the varsity level.
“Our O line is kind of a veteran group even though we do have juniors and a couple sophomores. They fit the model of the identity we want to have, which is a physical football team that likes to run the football. Our O line will really be a determining factor for us.
“I know Londonderry has a great program — a winning program. I think it’s a really great matchup for our kids and coaches because it’s going to challenge us.”
Saturday’s opening kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. Londonderry, which started its season with a 34-24 victory over Concord last Friday, departed today, when the team was scheduled to practice at the University of Rhode Island.
Hendricken opened its season with a 31-27 loss against Monsignor Farrell of Staten Island, New York, last weekend. Hendricken allowed three touchdowns in the final five minutes of that game, including a kickoff return for a TD with less than a minute to play.
Among the Hendricken players to keep an eye on are defensive end Rushaune Vilane, quarterback Jayden Falcone and running back Oscar Weah. All three are juniors. Croft said Vilane received a scholarship offer from the University of Rhode Island when he was a freshman.
Falcone made his first varsity start against Monsignor Farrell and completed 9 of 18 passes for 119 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 102 yards on 17 carries.
“He’s extremely athletic,” Lauzon said when asked about Falcone. “When he pulls the ball, there’s a good chance he can take it to the end zone any time. He’s also got a live arm. His receivers came up and made some great plays last week.
“They did it by committee last year. This year they have a featured back (Weah). He’s a really good one. Probably one of the best backs — if not the best back — we’ll see all year. It’ll be tough to stop him.
“I think both our offense and defense are in for a challenge. Special teams-wise, we can match up. We pride ourselves on special teams. Hopefully we’ll be able to win another third of the game along with special teams and have a chance.”
Hendricken did struggle on special teams in last week’s loss. In addition to allowing the kickoff return for a TD, the Hawks had a punt and a field goal blocked.
“We did our research on them and watched them over the last few years,” Lauzon said. “We wanted to make sure we could match up with these guys because they’ve been pretty dominant. I felt like some of the teams they played were comparable to us. A lot of them were able to hang in there for a bit, so I said, ‘We can hopefully do the same thing.’’’
“Part of the reason we took it was to be challenged and go up against a team that’s bigger and faster than us. We’re up for the ultimate challenge on Saturday.”
Londonderry is one of four NHIAA teams that will face an out-of-state opponent this weekend. Dover will play at Sanford, Maine, tonight; Spaulding will be at home against Edward Little of Auburn, Maine, tonight; and Exeter will have a home game against Champlain Valley Union of Hinesburg, Vermont, on Saturday.
• Sanford opened its season with a 34-6 road win against Lewison.
• Edward Little won for the first time since 2018 last Friday when it beat Messalonskee, 28-26.
• Champlain Valley Union, Vermont’s Division I runner-up last season, scored eight touchdowns in its season-opening 56-19 triumph over Middlebury last weekend.
This weekend’s menu also features two games between teams that are in the latest Union Leader Power Poll: No. 3 Bishop Guertin (1-0) is at No. 5 Timberlane (1-0), and No. 9 Keene will be at home against No. 10 Concord (0-1).
Timberlane, last year’s Division II champion, enters tonight’s game with a 13-game winning streak. The Owls’ last loss came against Souhegan in the 2020 Division II semifinals.
Pelham, which has won its last 19 games, owns the state’s longest active winning streak.
While the NHIAA places its teams in a division based solely on enrollment, Rhode Island uses a formula that includes enrollment, recent winning percentage and postseason success to determine which division is best suited for each program. Vermont uses a formula that includes enrollment, recent success and number of players in a school’s program. Perhaps New Hampshire football would benefit by creating more competitive games if it used something similar.
The Division IV season kicks off this weekend. Bishop Brady’s Brendan Johnson and Mascoma Valley’s John Daley will each be making their debut as a varsity head coach Saturday, when Bishop Brady plays Winnsiquam and Mascoma Valley travels to Newport.
A reminder: Those looking to report NHIAA football scores and game details to the Union Leader can do so via email: schoolsports@unionleader.com. Information that doesn’t make our print deadline will appear in the online edition.
Manchester Memorial has a bye and will not play this weekend. Manchester Central does not have a game scheduled for its bye week either (Sept. 23-34). … Spaulding ended the program’s 12-game losing streak by beating Alvirne 36-13 last Friday. The 36 points Spaulding scored were three more than they scored during the 2021 season. … Dover and Monadnock were the only NHIAA teams that posted shutouts last weekend. Dover beat Winnacunnet 14-0, and Monadnock topped Fall Mountain 34-0.