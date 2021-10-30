LONDONDERRY — When does a victory over a good team that allows you to win the division title not feel so great?
Friday night, that’s when.
Such was the case at Lancer Park, where Londonderry beat Nashua North 35-7 to capture the Division I South crown and top seed in the South/West portion of the playoff bracket. The Lancers (8-1), ranked No. 2 in the Union Leader Power Poll, will begin their postseason this coming Saturday at home against rival Pinkerton Academy.
And when they begin, they’ll do it without senior quarterback Aidan Washington, who broke his collarbone on a 26-yard run on Londonderry’s second offensive play.
“He’s a great kid. He doesn’t deserve that,” said Londonderry coach Jimmy Lauzon. “Things happen and there’s a reason for everything, but I don’t understand this one.”
Junior Drew Heenan, who has split time with Washington during the season — handling the bulk of the duties midseason when Washington sat four games with a broken bone in his leg — ran for 100 yards on Friday night. The Lancers as a team rushed for exactly 300, following the run-heavy game plan against a North team that had stunned Pinkerton in the final seconds the week before.
“They (the Lancers) run around defensively. They give you a lot to defend offensively,” said North coach Dante Laurendi, whose club finished 4-5. “That’s a real good football team. I think you’re going to see them go deep in the playoffs.”
Heenan accounted for both of Londonderry’s TDs in the second half, running 3 yards for the first and passing 25 yards over the middle to wide receiver Andrew Kullman for the second.
Londonderry senior Matthew Perron bulled his way to a pair of first-half TDs, on runs of 5 and 6 yards. Senior Hayden Austen ran 12 yards for another score as Londonderry increased its lead to 21-0.
The Titans broke through with four seconds remaining in the first half, narrowing the margin to 21-7 on an 11-yard TD pass from junior QB Derek Finlay to Nick DiGesse at the right pylon. Finlay was a workhorse for North, darting and dashing for 90 yards on 21 carries.
The Lancers’ approach won’t change without Washington, said Lauzon.
“Both of them are very similar, both dual-threat guys. But’s it’s just too bad. We do have faith in Drew — and I’m sure ‘Wash’ will be right behind him all the way. He’s a great leader. He’s a captain for a reason.”