DOVER — Throughout the years, the St. Thomas Aquinas High School football team hasn’t found much success anytime it played perennial Division II championship contender Plymouth, which led to the Saints wanting to make a statement against the Bobcats on Saturday afternoon.
St. Thomas accomplished everything it wanted to.
Running back Tyler Leedberg churned out 139 yards on 22 carries with a touchdown, including 53 yards on the game-sealing final drive to preserve a 28-21 win at Our Lady of Victory Stadium. The Saints (6-1) have won six games in a row following a season-opening loss to undefeated Timberlane, while the Bobcats dropped to 5-2.
“This was a huge game. This was the best win of the season for us so far,” Leedberg said. “We don’t have an official rival, so this is our rivalry game. This whole game I had been battling a leg injury, but I really pumped it up in the fourth quarter and put on my big boy pants. We pounded it down their throats to get this win.”
Spencer Lassard (65 scrimmage yards) made two of the three interceptions thrown by Plymouth quarterback Kurtis Cross, but he also gave St. Thomas a 28-14 cushion it needed when he ripped off a 37-yard touchdown midway through the fourth quarter.
Cross (6-for-8, 92 yards) responded with a 17-yard touchdown pass to Jake Crowley with 4:40 left in regulation.
Cross hooked up with Crowley for a 52-yard scoring play on the game’s opening drive to give Plymouth a 7-0 lead.
“I’m going to give this game to the line, because that’s a physical team and we were physical, too, and that’s why we won this game,” Lassard said. “This proves that we can battle with the top dogs.”
St. Thomas broke a 14-14 halftime tie with a 10-play, 66-yard drive to open the third quarter, which culminated in quarterback Michael Skowron’s second 1-yard keeper of the day, after he also had one in the first. Brock Tanner broke off a 42-yard scoring run in the second, but Leedberg evened the score by plowing his way to an 11-yard touchdown run with 45 seconds left in the second.
“What happened today is that we were flat taking the field,” Plymouth coach Chris Sanborn said “We’ve got a lot of injuries, our kids are tired and they capitalized. Credit to them. They had a great game plan and they ran the ball and we couldn’t stop them.”
Liam Sullivan also added 72 yards on 18 carries for the Saints, before Leedberg closed the game out on the final drive with runs of 15, 17 and 13 yards.
“I’m very happy for the kids,” St. Thomas coach Ed McDonough said. “ They talked about (Plymouth) whooping over the years and they were motivated and I thought they played really well. They did a great job.”