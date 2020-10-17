SALEM — It’s hard to believe the Salem High School offense that took the field against Merrmack on Friday night was the same Wing-T offense that failed to score in a 16-point loss to Londonderry two weeks ago.
Salem didn’t play last weekend, so it had two weeks to correct what went wrong offensively against Londonderry — and it showed. The Blue Devils ran for five touchdowns, passed for another and added a defensive TD in a 48-13 victory over the Tomahawks.
“We didn’t put any points up (against Londonderry), but in watching the film — and the kids know it — we left points on the field,” Salem coach Steve Abraham said. “We hit the lanes (Friday night). Against Londonderry those same lanes were there, but they’d end up making a shoestring tackle. We focused on a lot of little things that made a difference (against Merrimack).”
Dante Fernandes led Salem’s running game with 198 yards and a touchdown (78-yard run) on 12 carries. The Blue Devils (2-1) received two rushing touchdowns from Aidan McDonald (66 and 31 yards), one from Tommy Ahlers (16 yards) and one from Jake Brady (4 yards). Quarterback Cody Clements also tossed a 65-yard TD pass to Ryan Allard, and Jonas Dorsett sent the game to running time when he returned an interception 22 yards for a TD with 2:54 to play.
“Dante is a special player,” Abraham said. “We’re blessed. We have the back that can show you his hips, make those moves and stop on a dime; McDonald is kind of our bull, and don’t sleep on Ahlers, (Damian) Gigante and Brady. We have five running backs who are really good, and they all do something different.”
Merrimack (1-1) scored on a 27-yard run by Jake Bunis, and a 27-yard TD pass from quarterback Kyle Crampton to Jake Trahan.
It was Merrimack’s first game since Week 1, and the Tomahawks didn’t find out they would be playing Salem until Wednesday afternoon. Merrimack was scheduled to play Nashua South this weekend, and Salem was supposed to face Pinkerton, but both games were canceled for reasons related to COVID-19.
“There’s been no rhythm for anybody this season and for teams that had to miss weeks like this — I’m sure Windham felt the same way — it’s just a challenge to get the kids back into a rhythm of playing football,” Merrimack coach Kip Jackson said. “We were preparing to play South and then we weren’t. It was the same for both of us. (Salem) found out (about the schedule change) at the same time and they managed to be prepared.”