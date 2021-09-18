LONDONDERRY — For the first time this season, the Londonderry High football team found itself in a battle.
But so far, the Lancers have answered every type of challenge, and Friday night was no different in a 29-13 victory over Bishop Guertin at Lancer Park.
Senior quarterback Aidan Washington rushed for 113 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter that sealed the victory, as the Lancers improved to 3-0 entering their rivalry contest at Pinkerton Academy this coming Friday.
Londonderry had outscored its first two foes, 78-6, but with 1:45 remaining in the first half on Friday, the Lancers led by only 7-0 after punting on three straight possessions. But Washington picked up two first downs, running and passing, then dumped a screen pass to sophomore Jake Schena, who took it 37 yards for a TD. A two-point conversion pass to Colby Ramshaw made it 15-0 at halftime.
And when Schena, in his first full varsity season, burst 58 yards for a score late in the third quarter, Londonderry had a 22-0 lead and a bit of breathing room.
“Our game plan every game is go out and score early and get them behind,” said Washington. “Today, that didn’t really happen but we as a team were comfortable with the uncomfortable.”
“I told the guys, we hadn’t really seen much adversity in the first two weeks,” said Londonderry coach Jimmy Lauzon. “I had a feeling tonight would be it. We did see some and our guys responded pretty well.”
BG, which came in sporting a 2-0 record, wasn’t quite done after Schena’s second score. Buoyed by Matt Santosuosso’s 68-yard return on the ensuing kickoff, the Cardinals took five plays to find the end zone, on running back Charlie Bellavance’s tackle-breaking 16-yard run. Bellavance represented the bulk of his team’s offense, finishing with 17 carries for 66 yards. BG managed 150 total yards, to Londonderry’s 315.
“We feel like we’re only a few plays away from really making it interesting,” said BG coach John Trisciani. “... It was the first time this year we’ve been in a situation where we’re down. So there were some teaching moments there. We faced some adversity and we just tried to tell the kids we just want to battle all the way to the end, to see it all the way through.”
Londonderry responded to BG’s challenge, marching 66 yards in eight plays. Washington, who went out of his way to credit the Lancers’ defense in the win, did most of the work, running for chunk plays of 18 and 19 yards before scoring from the 5.
BG’s Adam Gnanou returned the ensuing kickoff 86 yards for a TD with four minutes left, but the Cardinals never got the ball back.
Andrew Kullman’s 17-yard sideline TD jaunt, after going in motion and taking an inside handoff, accounted for Londonderry’s first points on the first possession of the game.
Neither team turned the ball over. The game had only seven penalties.