LONDONDERRY — Jimmy Lauzon admitted that he probably should’ve had a better idea for the backup quarterback position should the need arise.
The Londonderry High football coach had to come up with that plan when starting quarterback Dylan McEachern left the game with neck discomfort during Saturday afternoon’s Division I contest against Salem.
Lauzon didn’t just have one solution, he had four players take snaps the rest of the way, and Londonderry’s defense took care of the rest by limiting Salem to 125 yards of offense in a 16-0 victory.
“(McEachern) suffered a bit of a pinched nerve in his neck and he had a hard time moving it,” Lazuon said. ‘He probably could’ve gone back in, but our defense was playing (well) and we’ll just see how it goes.”
McEachern left his mark before leaving the game. He gave Londonderry a 7-0 lead with a 5-yard keeper on fourth-and-5 with 5:23 left in the first quarter. He then started a drive he got hurt on, that Aidan O’Loughlin finished, culminating in a 26-yard field goal by Zack Fawcett to give Londonderry a 10-0 halftime lead.
“I’ve got to be better when that happens; you don’t think about those things. It’s a tough thing to predict,” Lauzon said. “We’ll get better though. I’ve got to do a better job to coach to their strengths. I felt comfortable with (Drew Heenan) running the last six minutes out, and he did.”
Heenan had the game’s final score, a 1-yard keeper, and produced 59 combined yards in his stint. The Lancers were helped out by running backs Austen Hayden (11 carries, 73 yards) and Eric Raza (five carries, 71 yards).
A week after beating Pinkerton 23-14, Londonderry’s defense forced two turnovers. “We were all locked in all week, and if we show up like this we’re going to be dropping goose eggs all season,” Londonderry defensive captain and linebacker Wil Reyes said. “Last year our defense was good, but it was masked by our offense that was tremendous. This year we’re going to have a lot of close games like this, and we’re ready.”
Salem (1-1) opened the season with a 46-12 victory over Alvirne, but there were no avenues for the Blue Devils to exploit. Salem coach Steve Abraham was pleased with his defensive effort, which included a goal-line stand in the first half. “(Londonderry) is good up front and I knew that was going to give them the edge,” Abraham said. “We did some good things and our defense played well. A game like this is fun. I’d rather be on the other side of it, but we want to play the best we can every week because it’ll only make us better.”
And even with a limited crowd to COVID-19 conditions, there was a notable sense of energy in that crowd, spurred on by the full Londonderry marching band playing throughout the game.
“We get a crowd, a band, and there is definitely a little bit of energy around here even if we have to do a little bit different,” Reyes said. “I’m just so happy we’re playing. I don’t care if it’s five games or whatever is going to happen. I love football.”