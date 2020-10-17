LONDONDERRY — The Londonderry High football team clinched its third-straight Division I South title on Friday night with a 41-0 win over visiting Windham, doing so with a dominating defensive performance.
That much may seem obvious considering the zero on the Jaguars’ end of the scoreboard, but the Lancers didn’t just protect their own end zone, they made it extremely hard for Windham to move the ball at all.
Overall, the Jaguars finished with 224 yards of total offense, but if you exclude two chunk plays — a 52-yard rush in the first quarter and a 59-yard pass-and-catch as time expired — that figure shrinks to 113.
The Lancers also forced a couple of turnovers (one fumble, one interception) and blocked a field goal.
“The guys that were out there (on our defense) did an awesome job from what I could tell from the sideline,” Londonderry coach Jimmy Lauzon said. “Our coaching staff on that side of the ball has done a great job the entire season with just having good game plans. It ultimately comes down to our kids, though. We put in the game plan and the kids have to execute it and I thought they did that for us tonight.”
Dylan McEachern led the way offensively for Londonderry, racking up 210 yards of total offense, including 164 yards on the ground. He rushed for touchdowns of 3 and 17 yards and tossed another 24-yarder to Riley Boles.
Boles also rushed for a touchdown, as did Will Reyes (5 yards) and Johnny McKinnon (6 yards).
“That’s the game plan coming into the season,” Lauzon said of his team’s emphasis on the run game. “We have a veteran offensive line and kids that work really hard. We knew we were going to be leaning on them heavily and tonight they showed what they can do. Tonight they did it consistently.”
It was a nice bounce-back win for Londonderry (3-1) after having a 14-game winning streak that dated back to 2018 snapped on their home field last week when Bedford rolled in and won, 26-7.
“I felt like we were re-energized (after) we got humbled last week,” Lauzon said. “We didn’t play Lancer football (last week) and I think tonight we got back to doing that, particularly in the first half.”
They’ll now prepare for another tough test on Friday night when they travel to play a Nashua North team that was unanimously ranked No. 1 in the Union Leader Power Poll this week. The Lancers ranked fourth.