CONCORD — The expectations continue to be sky-high at Londonderry High. Understanding that offers reasons why the defending Division I-champion Lancers weren’t celebrating too much after an opening-night double-digit road victory.
“It shows the potential we have, but we can’t play like that again and expect to escape,” said Lancers coach Jimmy Lauzon after his club’s 34-24 win over Concord on Friday night at Memorial Field.
“At the end of the day, a conference win is a conference win,” said Lauzon, “but we have a lot of work to do — and I didn’t expect to end tonight not thinking we have a bunch of work to do.”
On a night that Londonderry amassed 521 total yards, including 130 on the ground by Andrew Soucy, much of that efficiency was offset by 10 penalties (for 75 yards) and three turnovers (two fumbles and one interception). Londonderry led by only 21-17 at halftime, and the Concord, under second-year coach Jim Corkum, never completely lost sight of the Lancers as they tried to pull away in the second half.
Crimson Tide senior quarterback Zack Doward showed veteran poise throughout, hitting on 10 of 22 passes for 116 yards, and the Crimson Tide rolled to 309 total yards of their own.
“I knew we were up against a good team,” said Corkum. “I have nothing but respect for Coach Lauzon and that program. But I have a lot of confidence in our guys, too. In scrimmages, (we’ve seen) we have some guys who can play football.”
Of course no Londonderry game would be complete without big-strike offense. Trailing 14-7 late in the first quarter, Lancers quarterback Drew Heenan found wide receiver Andrew Kullman on the right side for a 59-yard gain to the Concord 3. One play later, Soucy bounced in for the first of his two TDs, tying the game at 14.
And one possession later, Heenan (9-for13, 209 yards) hit Kullman again on a bomb down the left sideline. Kullman, who said he runs a 4.5 in the 40, hauled in the pass about 15 yards downfield and breezed the rest of the way for a 65-yard TD.
“As soon as I broke the first curl, I turned up and he (the defensive back) broke down and that’s when I knew I had him,” said Kullman.
Concord pulled within 21-17 before halftime on Jacob Plante’s 26-yard field goal.
Anthony Amaro’s 21-yard TD burst on a jet sweep, followed five minutes later by Heenan’s four-yard TD run built the cushion to 34-17.
The Crimson Tide pulled within two scores early in the fourth on a bizarre, fumbled backwards pass-turned TD by a heads-up Isaiah Turner. But Concord got no closer.
And now it’s Hendricken Week for Londonderry, as in Warwick, Rhode Island, powerhouse Bishop Hendricken, which the Lancers will visit on Saturday at 1 p.m. in a showdown of state champs.
“We need to play better,” said Kullman. “First off, we can’t be getting penalties like that. No more stupid mistakes. We just need to play better overall.”