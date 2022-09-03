211121-spt-londonderry-_ROY7578

Londonderry’s Andrew Kullman, shown last season during the Division I championship, had some big plays for the Lancers on Friday night.

 THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER

CONCORD — The expectations continue to be sky-high at Londonderry High. Understanding that offers reasons why the defending Division I-champion Lancers weren’t celebrating too much after an opening-night double-digit road victory.

“It shows the potential we have, but we can’t play like that again and expect to escape,” said Lancers coach Jimmy Lauzon after his club’s 34-24 win over Concord on Friday night at Memorial Field.