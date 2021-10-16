LONDONDERRY — The Londonderry High defense has been dominant this football season, the offense explosive at times. And on Friday, the Lancers’ special teams reminded everyone, “Don’t forget about us.”
Backed by a pair of touchdowns on long kick returns by Anthony Salcito, and a big night from placekicker/defensive back Dylan Wrisley, Londonderry stayed unbeaten by blanking Keene 39-0 at Lancer Park, thereby clinching a Division I playoff spot.
The Lancers, ranked No. 2 in the latest Union Leader Power Poll, improved to 7-0 with their third shutout of the season. Keene slipped to 3-4.
Salcito, a senior, brought back Carter Hennessey’s second-half kickoff 83 yards, and moments later followed that up with an 80-yard return of Hennessey’s punt. The TDs allowed the Lancers to run away and hide after leading by a modest 18-0 at halftime.
Londonderry head coach Jimmy Lauzon said Friday’s game sheet called for Salcito to get more touches. Mission accomplished.
“At the beginning of the year, he (Salcito) is catching punts,” said Lauzon. “Now he’s returning them, even taking some risks and returning them in some traffic. Confidence in carrying the ball is huge and he’s starting to display some confidence.”
On the kickoff, Salcito grabbed a bouncer, kept his balance, found one hole along the right sideline and was gone. On the punt, he avoided at least six would-be tacklers with quick, sideways moves, then burst the distance.
“It’s just a lot of physical and mental reps, a lot of patience,” said Salcito, explaining his success on punt returns. “Find which way to cut, which cut to make, who to look for in a block. It just takes time.”
Wrisley, the top-ranked student in his junior class at LHS, kicked a 26-yard field goal and made all four of his extra points Between Salcito’s returns, Wrisley grabbed an interception that stopped a Keene drive at the Londonderry 27-yard line.
The returns and kicks highlighted a big night for the players who contribute in the oft-overlooked third phase of the game.
“I feel like we treat them (the phases) all pretty equal,” said Lauzon. “We spend a lot of time on it, especially in preseason. ... You wonder if maybe we’re spending too much time on it, but then when you return a kick and return a punt ..
“Granted, it wasn’t the execution that was great tonight, it was the guy who had the ball who was awesome. But we’ve seen the execution with the extra points. And our punt team came up with a big punt early that flipped the field. Just all those things shows it’s time well spent.”
Londonderry failed to score in the first quarter — a first for the season — thanks to a couple of penalties and missed connections on shotgun snaps. And when Keene linebacker Jarrod Rokes picked off quarterback Drew Heenan’s first pass attempt, at the Londonderry 18, the Blackbirds were in business.
But the Londonderry defense, which has allowed an average of six points per game, stopped Keene on a fourth-and-2 play. And that was as close as Keene came to scoring all night.
Keenan warmed up from there, directing a 69-yard scoring drive in the second quarter highlighted by a 54-yard strike along the right sideline to Andrew Kullman. Six plays later, Trevor Weinmann took it in from the 1.
The lead grew on Londonderry’s next possession when Heenan led Kullman perfectly for a 53-yard bomb down the middle. The Lancers went for two points and Kullman, the holder on conversions, found tight end Colby Ramshaw in the back of the end zone.
Heenan, a junior, was a concern all night, going 10-for-16 for 181 yards passing and carrying 11 times for 80 yards.
Wrisley’s field goal capped a 47-yard drive late in the first half. Londonderry added a fourth-quarter TD on Jake Schena’s 63-yard scamper.
Rokes (58 yards rushing on 18 carries) and Austin Morris (19 carries, 52 yards) led Keene’s offense.