LITCHFIELD — Jack Lorenz was just looking to help get a win.
In doing so, the Monadnock Regional High School senior put the rest of the football teams in Division III on notice.
Lorenz carried 30 times Saturday, rushing for 361 yards and five touchdowns, as the Huskies rolled over Campbell for a 52-8 win.
It was part of a 459-yard rushing performance by the Monadnock offense, which dominated with ball control in the first half and ran away from the Cougars with big gains by Lorenz in the second half.
“It was what I was hoping for,” Monadnock coach Rob Lotito said. “They are a great team. That’s not a bad team. This is not a reflection of who they are. We came here last year and they spanked us.
“We weren’t going to let that happen again. We worked very hard this week, watched a lot of film as a team. We coached them up and they played hard. They did exactly what we asked them to do.”
Ethan Brown added 92 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries for Monadnock (5-1) while Kaden Smith ran for a touchdown and threw for one, connecting with Benjamin Dean for a 6-yard score in the third quarter.
That touchdown came after Campbell’s lone score of the game on a 3-yard run by Scott Hershberger that made it 20-8. The Cougars (4-2) seemed to gain momentum after that score, but Monadnock answered with a 10-play, 56-yard drive.
“Answering that touchdown separated us from them,” Lotito said. “If they get the ball again and score, it’s a different game. We had to score there and we did. We put a drive together and scored there, got a ball to Benny in the end zone. That was a big touchdown.”
Down 26-8 with 4:20 left in the third quarter, Campbell needed scores, but was stopped twice on fourth down and lost a fumble to end three consecutive drives.
And after each one, Lorenz put the game further out of reach, as he scored on three of four carries, getting touchdown runs of 60, 77 and 65 yards, respectively.
“Those breakaways definitely gave us momentum,” Lorenz said. “This was the game that we needed to win, to send a message to the entire league, and just give us a better ranking for the playoffs. Everybody knew how important this was.”
The Huskies defense was also able to keep Hershberger in check, as he ran for 28 yards on 16 carries and Campbell finished 65 yards on the ground as a team.
Jackson Kanaley had 20 yards on the ground and was 5 of 14 for 47 yards. He also had an interception on defense that set up the Cougars’ only touchdown.
