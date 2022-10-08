Lorenz

Monadnock’s Jack Lorenz carries the ball during Saturday’s game against Campbell. Lorenz ran for 361 yards and five touchdowns and the Huskies won, 52-8.

 JOE MARCHILENA

LITCHFIELD — Jack Lorenz was just looking to help get a win.

In doing so, the Monadnock Regional High School senior put the rest of the football teams in Division III on notice.