MANCHESTER — When the 2021 NHIAA football season began, the Manchester West program hadn’t won three games in a row since current Londonderry High School football coach Jimmy Lauzon was West’s starting quarterback.
That was in 2006, Lauzon’s senior year, when the Blue Knights, playing in Division I, put together a four-game winning streak by beating Nashua North, Trinity, Concord and Nashua South before the good times ended with a loss to Manchester Central.
This year’s West team earned its third consecutive victory by thumping Hollis/Brookline 54-28 Friday night. The Blue Knights (3-2 in Division II) will try to match the 2006 team’s achievement by stretching their winning streak to four games Saturday at Pembroke Academy.
“I’m sure I’ll hear from him (Lauzon) this week,” West coach Tom Bozoian said. “Winning helps everything. I told the kids (about the last three-game winning streak) just for fun. That, and Hollis stuck it to us pretty good a couple years ago. I tried to use those things for motivation.”
West trailed by 10 points early, but led 27-16 at halftime and 27-22 entering the final 12 minutes.
Quarterback Icean Taylor ran for 242 yards and four touchdowns (44, 1, 60 and 37 yards) on 22 carries. He also tossed a 22-yard TD pass to William Mara.
“We have some designed runs for him, but we also give him freedom to take off on pass plays if he sees a lane,” Bozoian said. “And once he gets to the open field, he’s a slippery guy.”
Hollis/Brookline QB Riley McQuilkin passed for two touchdowns and scored on a 1-yard run.
McQuilkin connected with J.C. Cora for a 5-yard TD pass, and with brother Kaden McQuilkin for a TD pass that covered 2 yards.
Hollis/Brookline (1-4) also received an 8-yard TD run from Elliot Troddyn.
The Cavaliers were plagued by penalties and turnovers (seven), but nothing hurt more than poor tackling.
“Turnovers were a problem, but we couldn’t tackle anything,” Hollis/Brookline coach Chris Lohnes said. “They have some guys who are tough to tackle, but when you try to tackle up by the shoulder pads and you’re not doing what you’re taught to do, you’re making it easy. We need a little more tenacity on this team.”
West’s other TDs came on an 8-yard run by Taylor Gallant, Gallant’s 96-yard kickoff return, and a 5-yard run by Sean Vincent.
After opening the season with losses to Lebanon and Hanover, the Blue Knights beat John Stark and Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton before earning their victory over Hollis/Brookline. West has scored 134 points during its three-game winning streak.
“Hopefully we’ll play the same at Pembroke,” Bozoian said. “If we stay on the same level, maybe we get four in a row.”