SALEM — There’s still plenty of football to be played, but Salem High School took a significant step toward securing a playoff berth by defeating Keene 34-22 Friday night at Grant Field.
The Blue Devils and Blackbirds each entered the game with two losses and are among a handful of teams in the Division I South/West playoff picture.
“They’re big and they come off the ball — they’re aggressive,” Salem coach Steve Abraham said. “Our guys played tough and we played pretty good defense.”
Salem halfback Aidan McDonald scored on a 12-yard run, caught a 52-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Noah Mustapha and returned the second-half kickoff 84 yards for a TD.
“(McDonald’s) patient and we know every time he gets the ball he might pop it,” Abraham said. “That’s what I told him at halftime. I said, ‘We’re getting the ball here. Aidan, put the ball in the end zone right away. That gives us some breathing room against them and that will put us in good position because with their (wishbone) offense, they’re gonna take time off the clock.’”
Although a fake punt set up one of Keene’s three touchdowns, it wasn’t a good night for Keene special teams. McDonald’s kickoff return helped Salem (3-2) extend its lead to 27-8, and a bad snap prevented Keene (3-3) from getting a punt away deep in its own territory in the first half. Four plays after that bad snap. Tommy Ahlers scored on a 3-yard run with 6:41 left in the second quarter.
“Special teams hurt us a little bit, but their speed and their execution up front — they outplayed us,” Keene coach Linwood Patnode said. “It’s just that simple. We couldn’t get a stop. To save our soul we couldn’t get a stop.”
Keene received two touchdown runs from Austin Morris (4 and 14 yards), and a 1-yard TD run from quarterback Aiden Tarr. Tarr’s TD cut Keene’s deficit to 34-22 with 7:09 left, but Keene turned the ball over on its next possession and Salem was able to run out the clock.
Fullack Damian Gigante scored Salem’s other TD on a 14-yard run in the third quarter.
“He’s doing a good job rebuilding that program over there,” Abraham said. “They were tough and I think it made our guys tougher.”
The Blue Devils have Nashua North, Londonderry and Merrimack remaining on their schedule. Keene will wrap up its regular season with games against Londonderry, Merrimack and Nashua South.
“I’m disappointed that we lost, but they fight,” Patnode said. “They battled. They don’t give up. The way Salem was moving the ball in the first half, in the last few years this would have been a 40-0 game. I told the kids they’ve made strides. Big strides.”