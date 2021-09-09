THERE’S bad luck, but worse than that is the kind of luck the Manchester Memorial football program has experienced so far this season.
The Crusaders were optimistic they could make some noise in Division I North this year. They still can, but there are more obstacles to overcome than originally anticipated. Obstacles in the form of injuries.
It started when tight end/linebacker Dominic Lesieur was lost for the season with a torn ACL. Then the Crusaders lost two more starters who were injured during the team’s scrimmage against Trinity in the Queen City Jamboree. Guard/defensive end Blake Martin suffered a broken hand that Memorial coach Rob Sturgis said will require surgery, and running back Kai Colson went down with a knee injury on his second carry against the Pioneers.
Colson was on crutches during Memorial’s 40-6 loss to Dover last Friday.
“Blake is probably done for the season,” Sturgis said. “We don’t officially know what Kai’s injury is, we just know it’s his knee. He just buckled without getting hit. When he was getting evaluated on the field, the trainer said it was season-ending, but he hasn’t gotten an MRI to confirm what it is. We’re planning on it being season-ending.
“He’s scheduled to have his MRI on the ninth (Thursday). His follow-up is the 14th, so we’re not actually going to know anything for two weeks.”
Colson was entering his fourth season as a starting running back. His absence means Memorial will rely more on sophomore running back Erik Seymore and freshman Chase Burris tonight against Portsmouth, and likely for the remainder of the year.
Burris is a speedster who scored Memorial’s only TD against Dover on a 60-yard swing pass, and Seymore gained 101 yards on 19 carries against the Green Wave.
“Kai can take any carry for a touchdown,” Sturgis said. “Seymour is going to grind away at 4 or 5 yards a pop. He never gets tackled in the backfield — that kind of kid.
“We’re going to have to go with some youth in the backfield.”
Pelham and Newport both opened the season with impressive victories against teams they beat to win the championship in their division last season.
Pelham breezed past Stevens 48-6 last Friday. The Pythons posted a 40-0 victory over the Cardinals in last year’s Division III championship game.
Newport scored the game’s final 24 points in a 24-7 triumph over Somersworth on Saturday. The Tigers beat the Hilltoppers 42-0 in the 2020 Division IV title game.
.
Salem senior Dante Fernandes is another running back who won’t be playing high school football this year. According to Salem coach Steven Abraham, Fernandes is academically ineligible.
Abraham said Fernandes attended summer school and is eligible by NHIAA standards, but Salem High School has a higher standard when it comes to athletic eligibility.
“I give him a role every day at practice and during the games,” Abraham said. “I told him he can still have an impact on the team.”
Fortunately for Salem, running back is a position of depth. Aidan McDonald ran for 243 yards and five touchdowns on 19 carries in last Friday’s 62-26 victory over Nashua South. The Blue Devils also have an experienced back in Tommy Ahlers.
“We’re going to be fine as long as we stay healthy, but (Fernandes) would have given us another dynamic weapon,” Abraham said.
.
There are two games this weekend that involve teams in the Union Leader Power Poll. No. 8 Nashua South (0-1) will play at No. 5 Londonderry (1-0) tonight; and No. 9 Bishop Guertin (1-0) will be at No. 1 Salem (1-0) on Saturday night.
One of this weekend’s best games between teams not in the Power Poll will take place tonight in Milford, where the Spartans (1-0) will face rival Souhegan (1-0). Milford opened its season with a 41-16 triumph over John Stark last weekend. Souhegan, last year’s Division II champion, is coming off a 37-0 victory over Kennett.
Freshman quarterback Romy Jain completed 18 of 33 passes for 319 yards and five touchdowns in Souhegan’s win. He also ran for a TD.
Londonderry will pay tribute to Jake Naar during tonight’s matchup with Nashua South. Naar, a senior captain on last year’s Londonderry team, died in a car crash last March. All proceeds from the game and the sale of T-shirts will go to the J2n Scholarship Fund.
.
All Bedford games this season can be heard on WBNH-LP, 105.1 FM, the town of Bedford-owned radio station. Harry Kozlowski and Cory Munsterteiger will call the action. Selected games will also be broadcast on Bedford Community Television, which archives its games on YouTube for on-demand viewing.