HAMPTON — Over recent years, the Manchester Memorial football team has had a habit of playing close games. And for a half, it looked like Friday night’s battle at Winnacunnet might follow a similar script.
Then Chase Burris and Erik Seymore took over.
Burris, a junior, returned the second-half kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown, contributed a 40-yard punt return leading to another score and made a key interception to help the Crusaders past the Warriors 32-11.
Seymore, a senior, rushed 15 times for 124 yards and two touchdowns — including a 45-yarder to erase any doubt late in the game — as Memorial earned its first win of the season and its first-ever against Winnacunnet. The Crusaders are 1-1 against NHIAA competition, 1-2 overall. Winnacunnet dropped to 0-3.
Memorial led 6-3 at halftime but erupted for 20 unanswered points in a 7:30 span to start the third quarter. It started with Burris, who snared Elias Spalding’s line drive kickoff, weaved through the middle, then sprinted down the Memorial sideline.
“I saw a lot of people unblocked, so I just waited for my blocks to set in. That’s why I ran towards the middle,” said Burris. “Then I saw a little hole and I just ran through it. I thought I was going to get pushed out, but luckily I didn’t and just ran down the sideline.
“We think our kickoff return might be one of the best in the state,” said Memorial coach Rob Sturgis. “All of our returners are so good in space. We don’t care who they kick it to.”
Memorial’s Rudi Fricker booted the ensuing kickoff deep and sky-high, and when no Warrior could recover, Memorial’s Jathyen Torres did, at the Winnacunnet 22. Five plays later, quarterback Connor McFarland hit a leaping Collin Beaulieu in the end zone for a 19-3 lead.
And the Crusaders weren’t done. After a quick three-and-out, Burris’s 40-yard punt return put the Crusaders back in business at the Warrior 30. Five plays later, McFarland, looking recovered after bruising his hand in the previous week’s loss at Salem, sprinted 7 yards for a score.
Burris blunted Winnacunnet’s ensuing drive by picking off junior quarterback Riley McDaniel on a fourth-down play at the Memorial 38.
“He’s a real leader of our defense,” said Sturgis of Burris. “That’s his focus. But special teams, and then offensively ... any way we can get the ball in his hands and let him go be an athlete.”
Winnacunnet’s best drive of the day was its first, consuming the first 7:07 of the game and culminating with a Spalding 21-yard field goal. McDaniel (6-for-16, 90 yards, 1 interception)) twice converted on third-down plays by passing to senior tight end Jacob Magri for first downs.
Memorial answered with the first of Seymore’s TDs, a 2-yard blast to cap a 76-yard drive. McFarland contributed a 23-yard run on an option play to get the drive started.
Winnacunnet, which also received a late TD from D.J. Sciacca, is a program in transition. According to coach Ryan Francoeur, 51 of the team’s 71 players are either freshmen or sophomores.
“We’re really young and we’re trying to find ways to improve right now,” said Francoeur. “It’s hard for people to see score-wise, but we see it as a staff and see how we’re improving each week.
“But we knew they (the Crusaders) were a team where if we let them hang around long enough, we (the Warriors) might wear down. And that’s kind of what happened, especially in the third quarter.”