Erik Seymore
Memorial’s Erik Seymore, shown in action last season, rushed for 124 yards and two TDs in the Crusaders' Friday night win at Winnacunnet.

 JOSH GIBNEY/UNION LEADER

HAMPTON — Over recent years, the Manchester Memorial football team has had a habit of playing close games. And for a half, it looked like Friday night’s battle at Winnacunnet might follow a similar script.

Then Chase Burris and Erik Seymore took over.