PORTSMOUTH — Coming off a performance to remember in last week’s 43-22 victory over Dover, Bedford High School senior quarterback Joe Mikol picked up where he left off from the beginning of Friday night’s football matchup with Portsmouth/Oyster River.
The difference was that the scrappy ClipperCats did enough to keep Mikol from piling up the points like he did last week, but Mikol continued with efficient explosiveness.
Mikol completed 17 of 21 passes for 270 yards, as Bedford improved to 2-1 with three second-half touchdowns in a 29-0 victory. Mikol’s lone touchdown pass, to Dominic Tagliaferro from 23 yards out, closed the game’s scoring late in the fourth quarter. Mikol also led Bedford’s 171-yard rushing attack with 47 yards.
“The thing is right now that Joe is really putting us in some great situations,” Bedford coach Zach Matthews said. “You’ll see it sometimes when a play breaks down. He gets us a first down when, to be honest, we might not deserve one.
“That’s some special quarterback play.”
Mikol had a hand in every point during last week’s win over Dover, as he completed 8 of 9 passes for 196 yards and four touchdowns. Mikol added two rushing scores, four extra points, a field goal, and a two-point conversion run.
“A lot of this is on my offensive line,” Mikol said. “They’re doing a great job of protecting me up front. Our receivers are getting open. Every time I’m scrambling, they are always there wide open, finding spots and finding holes in the defense. It makes for easy passes.”
Mikol’s favorite target was Andrew Grudinskas, who caught eight passes for 123 yards in the first half.
After a 15-yard completion on third-and-12 to Logan Sfier, Mikol found Grudinskas for a 33-yard gain on third-and-15 down to Portsmouth’s 2-yard line. Sfier finished the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run three seconds into the second quarter to give Bedford a 7-0 lead.
“Mikol is legit,” Portsmouth/Oyster River coach Brian Pafford said. “His play-action fakes are as good as anyone I’ve seen for a long time. He’s a tall kid who keeps looking. I had a perfect view (of the touchdown pass), and I don’t know how you could stop that.”
Grudinskas finished with 10 catches for 137 yards, while Cal McAuliffe caught four passes for 61 yards. A 34-yard completion from Mikol to Colby Snow helped set up a 6-yard scoring run by Erwin Russell to give Bedford a 14-0 lead with 5:25 left in the third quarter.
“We’ve just been putting the hours in over the spring and the summer on the field, and we just have a connection unlike any other,” Grudinskas said. “He knows where I’m going to be at all times, so all I’ve got to do is trust he’ll get the ball to me. He throws balls like nobody and I’ve seen the work he’s put in the offseason. We’re primed for a big year.”
Portsmouth/Oyster River (2-1) compiled 89 points in wins over Manchester Central and Memorial to open the season, led by quarterback Will Hindle, who rushed for 278 yards and eight touchdowns.
Hindle missed the majority of practice this week with an illness, and on Friday night was stymied to the tune of 16 rushing yards on 14 attempts. He threw for 55 yards while being sacked five times, highlighted by Sfier taking down Hindle in the end zone for a safety to give the Bulldogs a 16-0 lead midway through the fourth quarter.
Owen Christopher’s 10-yard TD run gave Bedford a 22-0 lead on the next possession.
Mikol and his teammates will look to keep things rolling for next Saturday’s rivalry game at Goffstown.
“All of my receivers I had out there, I can put my trust in all of them,” Mikol said. “Everyone out there with me I know I can trust to make a big catch at the big moment.”