EXETER — Joe Mikol had never faced the pressure of kicking a game-winning field goal in the final seconds of a game before, but the Bedford High School quarterback showed tremendous poise in leading the Bulldogs down the field to give himself that chance in Friday night’s football game against Exeter.
And no matter how tired Mikol was following a 14-play drive that set up his own kick, he showed that his right leg was still strong enough to bury a 32-yard field goal with 3.5 seconds in regulation to lift Bedford to a thrilling 15-13 Division I victory over Exeter at William Ball Stadium. The Bulldogs (5-2) came in as the No. 10 team in the Union Leader Power Poll, while Exeter (4-2) was No. 3.
“It’s definitely a nervous experience. We came back on the field with eight seconds left and I knew I had to hit that field goal,” Mikol said. “I always try to work on field goals and PATs and my teammates have always been great in preparing me for these situations. They stand two feet behind me at practice and yell at me, so all of these people yelling in the stands doesn’t really rattle me anymore.”
Mikol also made field goals of 27 and 32 yards in the first half, and added a 30-yard touchdown pass to Evan Cibotti to pace Bedford to a 12-0 halftime lead. He completed 19 of 30 passes on the night for 196 yards and an interception.
“We know what he means to our program and we know what he does in practice, but tonight was a true representation of what he is,” Bedford coach Zach Matthews said. “Tonight wasn’t necessarily the easiest. I thought he had some great throws, but they had some nice pressure.”
Mikol’s heroics were needed after Bedford squandered its halftime cushion. Exeter backup quarterback Ethan Pafford sparked the Blue Hawks after replacing starter Aidan McGinley to begin the second half and fired a 24-yard completion to Jake Wiberg (101 scrimmage yards). The pass set up a 29-yard scoring run by Wiberg to bring Exeter within 12-7 with 3:42 left in the third quarter.
Pafford added a 22-yard run on Exeter’s next drive that led to a 16-yard touchdown pass to Wiberg to give Exeter a 13-12 lead with five minutes remaining.
“It was a great game,” said Exeter coach Bill Ball. “We showed a lot of character when it comes to the second half. (Pafford) has played before but never this much. I thought he did a great job on those two drives.”
The Blue Hawks had a chance to run the clock down and possibly score again after stopping Bedford on fourth down, but a Pafford fumble was recovered by Bedford at its own 35-yard line. Mikol stared down the challenge and completed five of seven passes on the drive for 40 yards, but his biggest play came when he escaped pressure for a 20-yard run on third-and-18 to move Bedford to Exeter’s 38.
“The run on third-and-18 was ridiculous for a first down; that was all heart,” Matthews said. “And then a kid hitting three field goals in a game isn’t easy, never mind a kick at the end. And he was exhausted and breathing heavy. I can’t say enough about his effort. It’s a huge night.”
After completing a pair of passes to Dom Tagliaferro for a first down, Mikol found Cibotti for a 12-yard gain to put himself in a position to kick the game-winner.
“I was definitely out of breath, but our receivers did a great job in getting open,” Mikol said. “They would always find the spot. When I had time in the pocket, I’d just sit back and they’d be there. When I decided to scramble, they blocked for me. It was a great team effort on that last drive.”
Before the Bulldogs could fully celebrate, a squib kick on the ensuing kickoff resulted in a wild — and stressful — finish. Exeter received the kick and proceeded to go in schoolyard mode with a plethora of laterals that lasted about a minute in real time. Michael Detorre ran the last 25 yards before he was tackled at Bedford’s 30.
“That was honestly very nerve-rattling,” Mikol said. “I was coming down and a couple of times I thought we had them down and they reversed field and got it down to the 30. None of our guys quit on that play and we were staying around the ball. It was a good enough effort all the way through.”