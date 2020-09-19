TILTON — In what’s sure to be an uncertain high school football season, this we know for sure: Winnisquam Regional will not win the Division IV title for a third straight year.
We know this because Winnisquam is no longer a Division IV program. The Bears made the move to Division III after beating Fall Mountain in last year’s Division IV title game.
Division III is now a 10-team league that includes Campbell, ConVal, Kearsarge, Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough, Laconia, Monadnock, Pelham, Stevens and Trinity. Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton and Lebanon, teams that competed in Division III last season, are now in Division II; and Epping/Newmarket, Newport and Somersworth have dropped from Division III to Division IV.
Winnisquam coach Derek Hunt made it clear that he would have preferred it if the Bears had remained in Division IV, and attributed the program’s recent run of success largely to the team’s current senior class. He said there could be a significant drop-off in Winnisquam’s talent level next season. There are 28 players on this year’s roster — Hunt said he expected about 35 — but only two freshmen.
“I think they should have just left us alone,” Hunt said. “Then by bringing Newport and Somersworth in it would have made (Division IV) stronger, but it is what it is. I know this year we can compete in Division III. Next year we will not be able to. What we’re losing for seniors and what we have coming in … it may not be pretty to be honest with you.
“It was just a good cycle with the kids we had coming in as freshmen (in 2017). It was a good freshman class and back then we had a lot of freshmen starting.”
There’s plenty of talent on this year’s roster. The Bears return eight starters on each side of the ball, including one of the state’s top quarterbacks: senior Phil Nichols.
“There’s quite a bit coming back,” Nichols said. “We only lost one senior last year (wide receiver/defensive back Gunnar Horman) and that’s very helpful from where we stand right now because we didn’t have the usual amount of time to prepare for our first game and pretty much everyone knows the offense, the defense … it’s real helpful.”
Nichols became the team’s starting quarterback the first game of his freshman year, although he suffered an injury to his throwing arm early that season and played only defense in most games. He said he’s looking forward to facing Division III teams this year.
“I think it’ll be more competitive,” Nichols said. “It’ll be more fun moving up a division. Definitely happy about moving up. I’m excited to play Laconia. We have Gilford on the schedule. They’re Division II, but it should be a competitive game, which I’m excited for.”
In addition to Nichols, running back/linebacker Nolen Perrino, tight end/linebacker Cooper French and wide receiver/defensive back Garret Mango are among the experienced skill position players returning. The Bears will also have mostly veterans on both the offensive and defensive lines.
Hunt said freshman wide receiver Alex Nichols, Phil’s younger brother, will be an impact player in his first varsity season.
Winnisquam, which beat Franklin for the Division IV championship in 2018, is scheduled to open the season Friday at Laconia. Because the COVID-19 pandemic has forced many teams to play a regional schedule, the Bears will still face three Division IV opponents during the regular season (Farmington/Nute, Franklin and Newfound). As Phil Nichols mentioned, the Bears are also scheduled to play Division II Gilford/Belmont.
Winnisquam will enter its opener against Laconia with the state’s longest winning streak (18 games).
Although he disagreed with the state’s decision to move his program up a division, Hunt said more than anything he’s happy the kids were given the opportunity to play football this season.
“I would have really felt bad for this senior group in particular if they canceled the season,” Hunt said. “I’m just glad we’re on the field to be honest. We’ve got so many guidelines ... hopefully we can stay on the field.”