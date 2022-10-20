FOR THOSE UNAWARE, Nashua North is the only unbeaten football team remaining in Division I.
The Titans (7-0) have outscored their opponents 262-55 this season — that includes a 7-0 forfeit victory over Alvirne — and haven’t trailed in any of their seven games. Of course, critics will point to North’s schedule. Five of the seven teams the Titans have faced have no wins or one victory.
North will have a chance to silence those critics Friday night, when it faces Bishop Guertin (6-1) at Stellos Stadium. The winner will be the lead pony in the race to see which team will finish first in Division I West and secure a bye for the first round of the playoffs.
“I think we’ve been lucky with our schedule and that’s helped us out to a point, but we always say to ourselves iron sharpens iron,” North coach Chad Zibolis said. “Eventually you’re going to get to those top-tier teams and it’s going to surprise you a little bit — the speed of the game and stuff like that. It’s nice to have the bye, but I also do think coming out of a bye you always come out a little flat.”
North has one of the state’s top defensive players in defensive end Toby Brown, who received a scholarship offer from Division I Sacred Heart on Thursday. It was his first Division I offer. Quarterback Derek Finlay makes the offense go, but he’s surrounded by a pair of talented senior running backs in Jordyn Raisanen-Andino and Amaury Almonte.
“We’re still trying to keep (Finlay) in that pocket and trust the pocket,” Zibolis said. “He’s a pure athlete, so he wants to run. He’ll gain 10 yards, but we’ll go back and look at film and we’ll see the post running all by himself. It’s hard to coach that out of a kid. You kind of don’t want to coach it out of him because sometimes that’s when mistakes are made.
“He wants to throw the ball, but he gets so nervous about throwing that pick that he says, ‘OK. I’m just going to get the first down with my legs instead.’ It was the same thing with Curtis (Harris-Lopez) when Curtis used to play for us. He’s just a really, really good athlete.”
Zibolis said the offensive line was a bit of a question mark entering the season, but sophomore center Darius Smith has helped solidify that group. Smith is a converted running back who started at center as a freshman.
“He’s now playing both ways and he has become a really good defensive lineman,” Zibolis said. “He stepped up big time up front defensively and offensively.”
The team’s strength?
“It’s our speed,” Zibolis said. “It’s definitely our speed. We’re fast. Our skill players are fast. Our defense is fast. We do fly around the field and that helps.”
North is No. 2 in the most recent Union Leader Power Poll. Bishop Guertin is No. 3. BG’s only loss came against top-ranked Londonderry, 35-16. Five of BG’s seven opponents failed to score more than eight points.
BG took advantage of three fumbles to beat No. 6 Bedford 14-7 last weekend. The third fumble set up a TD run by BG quarterback Matt Santosuosso that broke a 7-7 tie in the third quarter.
“You look at that team defensive and offensively and it’s tough to find a weak spot, to be honest,” Zibolis said. “They’re all big and strong. They’re all fast. I know they’ve lost a few kids to injuries, but even with their kids who are injured right now they’ve done an unbelievable job of filling those spots.
“They run the football really, really well. It’s going to be a tough team to stop and it’s going to be a tough team to score on. We’re gonna have to play perfect to beat them.”
Pelham-Souhegan a clash of unbeatens
Pelham coach Tom Babaian seems to get his Pythons to play stellar defense on an annual basis, but Pelham will be facing one of the top offenses in the state Friday night when it takes on Souhegan in Amherst. Souhegan (7-0) has scored at least 41 points in six of its seven victories, and put up 28 in a victory over Hanover.
“They do some really nice things across the board,” Babaian said. “They have some special athletes.”
That group includes quarterback Romy Jain and running back JJ Bright. Jain has completed 57 of 81 passes for 1,183 yards and 19 touchdowns this season. He’s been intercepted once. Bright has run for 576 yards and 12 TDs on 45 carries, and has seven receptions for 132 yards and a TD.
“Their quarterback and running back are both very good, but they also have No. 9 (Madux McGrath), No. 13 (Brayden Hickman), No. 4 (Charlie Maroun) — all very good players as skill guys,” Babaian said. “They’re a solid bunch.”
Of course the task won’t be easy for Souhegan, either. Pelham (7-0) won back-to-back Division III championships before making the move to Division II this season, and will enter Friday night's game on a 25-game winning streak.
Linebacker Ethan Demmons, linebacker Derek Muise, defensive lineman Jake Cawthron and defensive lineman Memphis Patterson are among the standouts on a Pelham defense that has allowed 40 points this season. Souhegan has also limited its opponents to 40 points.
“Those are all guys who have performed well all year for us on a consistent basis,” Babaian said. “Our defense has played well all year.”
Other than a forfeit victory over Lebanon that was credited as a 7-0 win, Pelham has scored at least 34 points in all of its games.
“It’s gonna be one of those games that should be tight all the way through,” Babaian said. “We just have to make sure we make the most plays.”
Pinkerton-Brockton
Brockton quarterback Cam Monteiro didn’t play in the second half of Saturday’s game against Pinkerton Academy because of an injury, and that turned out to be bad news for the Astros.
Wide receiver K.O. Osinubi moved behind center in the second half — one of three quarterbacks Brockton used in the game — and ran for 253 yards and five touchdowns on 10 carries in Brockton’s 59-44 victory. Brockton (6-1) has scored 203 points in its last four games.
Since it was an out-of-state game, the result won’t hurt Pinkerton (5-1) when it comes time to select and seed teams for the Division I playoffs. The Astros had a 35-32 lead at halftime against the Boxers, but was held to one TD in the final two quarters.
It was the first time the programs met since 2012.
Division III, IV scenarios
Trinity (7-0) and Monadnock (6-1) have locked up Division III playoff spots. Campbell (5-2), Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough (4-3), Stevens (4-3) and Fall Mountain (4-3) are vying for the two other playoff berths.
Stevens, which has won four in a row since an 0-3 start, can play its way in by winning its final two games, but that would include an upset over unbeaten Trinity next week. Stevens will play at ConVal Friday night.
Division IV teams will have their second bye week this weekend. Newport was originally scheduled to play a non-league game against Mill River (Vt.), but Mill River canceled that game earlier this month. Barring any upsets, the Division IV semifinals will look like this: No. 4 Raymond at No. 1 Somersworth, and No. 3 Bishop Brady at No. 2 Newport.
Lancers in the record books
Londonderry wide receiver Andrew Kullman broke the program’s record for career receiving yardage during last Friday’s victory over Alvirne. Kullman, a senior, will enter tonight’s game at Winnacunnet with 41 receptions for 1,246 yards and 17 touchdowns during his high school career.
Don MacDonald held the previous record of 1,228 yards (63 career receptions).
Kullman will also break the school record for career touchdown receptions with his next TD catch. In addition, Londonderry quarterback Drew Heenan has 24 career TD passes entering Friday night's game and will set the program’s record in that category with his next TD pass.