FOR THOSE UNAWARE, Nashua North is the only unbeaten football team remaining in Division I.

Grid Picks: Concord, North, Souhegan to win close ones

The Titans (7-0) have outscored their opponents 262-55 this season — that includes a 7-0 forfeit victory over Alvirne — and haven’t trailed in any of their seven games. Of course, critics will point to North’s schedule. Five of the seven teams the Titans have faced have no wins or one victory.