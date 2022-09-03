NASHUA — As the final seconds were ticking off the Stellos Stadium clock near the end of the second quarter, it looked like the momentum was about to turn in the Bedford High School football team’s favor. It turned in the other direction instead.
Bedford was threatening to score and ran a second-down play from Nashua North’s 8-yard line, but the Titans put heavy pressure on Bedford quarterback Danny Black. As he was being taken to the ground by Jack Peters, Black tried to throw a pass to avoid a loss of yardage. Instead of an incomplete pass, however, North defensive end Toby Brown secured the ball and returned it 83 yards for a touchdown as time expired in the first half.
It was unclear if the play was ruled a fumble or an interception, but it helped North build a 19-point halftime lead en route to a 19-7 victory Friday night in the Division I opener for each team.
“I just saw grass and took off,” Brown said. “I had something like that happen to me last year and I got caught downfield. I hit the gas. I wasn’t getting caught this time.”
There’s no telling how the game would have unfolded had that play not occurred, but Brown’s TD certainly made life much tougher for a Bedford offense that seemed overmatched by the North defense. North recorded six sacks in the victory.
Brown recorded at least three sacks, and assisted on two others.
“They took it to us up front,” Bedford coach Zach Matthews said. “We couldn’t sustain any sort of drives. We had to try to make some plays in the pass game, and obviously the pass protection wasn’t holding up. They were more physical than us.
“Our effort was great, but our execution was not where it needs to be to beat a team like that.”
North built a 12-0 lead on two field goals by Dionard Topiana (35 and 39 yards) and a 13-yard pass from quarterback Derek Finlay to running back Amaury Almonte. Finlay completed 9 of 14 passes for 71 yards in the game.
It looked like it would be a 12-0 contest at the half until Bedford recovered a fumble on the North 46-yard line. Two pass plays moved the ball to the North 8, but that’s when the North defense turned in the game’s key play.
“That (TD) was huge,” Nashua North coach Chad Zibolis said. “If they score, they have a little bit of momentum coming out of the half. Plus they get the ball, and we’re in a little bit of trouble. It was a big play in the game, obviously. A huge play.”
Bedford scored the only points in the second half when wide receiver Dom Tags found the end zone on an 8-yard run with 4:57 to play.
The Bulldogs ran only three offensive plays after that, however, and the game ended after Jordyn Raisanen-Andino sacked Black on the Bedford 30-yard line.
It was the first victory for Zibolis as North’s head coach. Zibolis was an assistant on former North head coach Dante Laurendi’s staff, and was elevated to head coach when Laurendi resigned in the offseason.
“The kids came together and they really did play physical,” Zibolis said. “That’s what we’re looking for. I knew we could get some pressure.”