Derek Finlay

Nashua North quarterback Derek Finlay, shown last season, led the Titans past Bedford on Friday night.

 THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER

NASHUA — As the final seconds were ticking off the Stellos Stadium clock near the end of the second quarter, it looked like the momentum was about to turn in the Bedford High School football team’s favor. It turned in the other direction instead.

Bedford was threatening to score and ran a second-down play from Nashua North’s 8-yard line, but the Titans put heavy pressure on Bedford quarterback Danny Black. As he was being taken to the ground by Jack Peters, Black tried to throw a pass to avoid a loss of yardage. Instead of an incomplete pass, however, North defensive end Toby Brown secured the ball and returned it 83 yards for a touchdown as time expired in the first half.