SOMERSWORTH — With complete confidence in his defense, Newport High School football coach John Proper isn’t afraid to take some chances, even to start a state title game.
Newport quarterback Marius Edwards pooched the opening kickoff of Saturday’s Division IV championship game into and out of the hands of a Somersworth returner. The Tigers recovered, Edwards scored from 35 yards out two plays later, and the celebration commenced.
Edwards added his second touchdown run later in the quarter, while Newport’s defense turned the ball over four times and limited the Hilltoppers to three scrimmage yards in the Tigers’ 42-0 victory at Memorial Field. This was the program’s sixth championship and first since a 35-0 win over Gilford in the 2010 Division VI final.
“We’ve done it all year. We like to pooch over the middle and our kickoff is all speed and they just go for it,” Proper said. “We recovered about seven or eight of those during the year. Our defense is so strong that even if we don’t get it, I’ve got all the confidence in the world that they’d get the stop.”
Proper, who is in his second year as coach, returned to the place where he lost as a sophomore player for Newport in the 1993 Division III championship game via a 22-14 decision to Somersworth. Proper was a senior on the 1995 Newport team that defeated Plymouth in the Division IV title game, 25-12.
“My biggest fear was coming out flat and we’ve had that happen before when we came up here. Last year we came up here and we came out flat,” Proper said. “To get that turnover, that just propelled things real fast.”
After Newport forced a three-and-out on the ensuing possession, a Somersworth punt pinned the Tigers at their own 4-yard line.
The Tigers responded with a 15-play, 96-yard drive that featured three third-down conversions and an 11-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-1 to give Newport a 12-0 lead with 4:53 left in the first quarter.
Edwards finished with 78 rushing yards on nine carries and completed three of 4 passes for 74 yards, including a a 45-yard scoring toss to Josh Sharron in the third quarter.
“It was a huge part of the game to get on top early, get some momentum and just keep rolling,” Edwards said. “... We stop them and show them how the game is going to be, and then dominate them on offense.”
A 17-yard touchdown run by Bryce Willey and 2-point conversion run by Sharron gave Newport a 20-0 with 7:07 left in the second quarter.
Newport’s only mistake of the day came after Karter Pollari intercepted Somerworth quarterback Logan Bryant.
Somersworth’s Ethan Turgeon picked off Edwards on the play, but Newport recovered a fumble two plays later. Jagger Lovely then ripped off a 15-yard scoring run to give Newport a 28-0 lead with four minutes left in the second quarter.
“The only way we were going to be competitive with a team like that was to play mistake-free football,” Somersworth coach Jeremy Lambert said. “That’s a buzzsaw of a team right there and we knew that. They’ve run through a lot of teams and the only way to beat them is to play perfect football.”
Somersworth’s only games coming into Saturday were a pair of wins over Raymond, which included last Saturday’s 26-6 win in the semifinals. The Hilltoppers nearly didn’t have a season due to concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I just told the kids that they’ve got to hold their heads high when they leave here,” Lambert said. “We had nothing guaranteed anything this year; we weren’t even guaranteed we’d touch a football. We had two games, we won those to have a chance to be here. That’s all you can ask for.”
Lovely led Newport’s 332-yard attack with 100 rushing yards on 18 carries, adding a second touchdown from five yards out in the third quarter. He was also a linebacker on a defensive group that shut down the Hilltoppers.
Both of the Hilltoppers’ first downs came in the fourth quarter and they were held to 27 total plays.
Newport allowed an average of 5.3 points a game this season and was coming off a 43-0 semifinal victory over Fall Mountain. Its only loss was a 7-6 decision against Division II Lebanon.
“Our defense is just speed. Even our big men had tremendous speed,” Lovely said. “We just swarm the ball.”