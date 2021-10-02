HAMPTON — A week after surviving a physical battle against rival Exeter, the Winnacunnet High School football team had to regroup and get ready for the electric dual-threat challenge brought by Dover senior quarterback Darian Lopez-Sullivan.
With the way Winnacunnet’s defense is playing right now, even someone as dynamic as Lopez-Sullivan had little chance to succeed.
Entering its third week atop the Union Leader Power Poll, Winnacunnet frustrated Lopez-Sullivan into his worst game of the season during Friday night’s 40-6 Division I victory for the Warriors over No. 10 Dover on Alumni Field. Winnacunnet running back Tucker McCann paced the offense with 142 yards on 16 carries with a touchdown.
“I didn’t know how we’d respond this week; sometimes there is a hangover after Exeter,” Winnacunnet coach Ryan Francouer said. “It’s not even that because this was a totally different type of offense. It’s a special type of offense that does a lot of things well.”
Lopez-Sullivan came into the game having thrown and passed for a combined 930 yards and 14 touchdowns. He labored under constant pressure in completing 11 of 22 passes for 107 yards with two interceptions, while being held to 22 rushing yards on 15 carries. He scored Dover’s lone touchdown on a 1-yard keeper late in the third quarter.
“That was a defense being unselfish,” Francouer added. “It was just one of those nights the kids really stuck to their assignments, which is really tough to do against this offense. I’m just really impressed with this defense and I hope they keep on getting better.”
The dominance rolled over from last week when Winnacunnet (5-0) held Exeter to 73 offensive yards in a 14-7 victory. The Warriors held Dover (3-2) to 41 yards in the opening half, and are now allowing an average of 6.6 points per game on the season.
“Everyone was just doing their job,” Winnacunnet junior defensive tackle Jake Fredericks said. ‘Our secondary was clamping up their receivers and giving us enough time to get pressure on the quarterback. Our ends (Zach Fredericks and Chris Capezzuto) collapsed him inside and me and (Bodey Reed) were there to finish them off.”
After overcoming five turnovers last week, Winnacunnet’s miscues continued via three turnovers in the first half on Friday, beginning with a McCann fumble on the game’s first play from scrimmage. Winnacunnet stopped Dover on fourth down on the Green Wave 30, and the Warriors marched down for a six-play drive that was capped off by a 16-yard run by Capezutto to give Winnacunnet a 6-0 lead with 5:34 left in the third quarter.
Capezutto added a 34-yard run early in the second that helped set up a 2-yard keeper for a score by Winnacunnet quarterback Kyle Tilley. McCann redeemed himself from the fumble by scampering 23 yards into the end zone with 5:21 left in the second quarter to propel Winnacunnet to a 19-0 halftime lead.
“I know any time these guys put the ball on the ground that no matter how mad as I am, they’re even more mad at themselves and disappointed in themselves,” Francouer said. “It’s something we’ve got to fix, but I’m not going to turn on the guys that got us here. I actually told them all week long that if they fumbled the ball, they would come out. But I forgot about it. I got upset and then I wasn’t even really thinking about it.”
Winnacunnet’s Kevin Tilley recovered a fumble midway through the third quarter and Matt Alkire (11 carries, 65 yards) burst in four plays later with a 14-yard touchdown run to give Winnacunnet a 26-0 cushion.
“They (the Warriors) do what they do the best out of any team we’ve played,” said Dover coach Eric Cumba. “Their team speed across the board is pretty good and you can tell they’re well coached. They understand what they’re trying to accomplish and they do a great job doing that.”
Winnacunnet will look to sweep a four-game sweep of its East Division schedule next week when it travels to Portsmouth/Oyster River (4-1) next Friday.
“We’re just working together, doing our own job and helping each other out,” Jake Fredericks said. ‘It’s just talking and we have good chemistry. We’re just going to keep getting better every week.”