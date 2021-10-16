GOFFSTOWN — Owen Bateman helped the offense chew up the clock and nabbed a vital fourth-quarter interception, leading the Winnacunnet football team to a 33-20 NHIAA Division I victory at Goffstown High School on Saturday.
The unbeaten Warriors (7-0) have not trailed this season and spent the past five weeks as the No. 1 team in the Union Leader Power Poll. Goffstown (3-2), which defeated Winnacunnet in the Division I semifinals last year, entered this week ranked seventh in the poll.
Bateman (eight carries, 27 yards) ran in two second-half touchdowns and ended Goffstown’s second-to-last drive by intercepting Grizzlies quarterback Josh Webb in the end zone with 8:48 remaining, preserving a 27-14 Warriors advantage.
“We knew Owen would be a good player for us this year but he didn’t start on varsity last year and we’ve literally seen him get better (as) a football player every single week,” Warriors coach Ryan Francoeur said. “There’s no one that’s more improved on this team week to week. ... We saw the growth defensively but now he’s really starting to step up offensively, which has just been huge for us.”
Each of Winnacunnet’s scoring drives lasted at least 11 plays. The Warriors drove 91 yards on 15 plays and took 8 minutes, 7 seconds off the clock on their longest possession, which ended with Kyle Tilley’s 4-yard quarterback keeper that helped build a 20-0 Winnacunnet lead with 4:10 left in the first half.
Bateman, Tucker McCann, Chris Capezzuto and Matthew Alkire powered Winnacunnet’s rushing attack. McCann ran for a game-high 107 yards and a TD on 25 carries, Capezzuto rushed for 70 yards on nine totes and Alkire ran nine times for 38 yards.
“That’s what we’ve been trying to do all year,” Francoeur said of using his running backs to drain the clock. “Those kids, they’re all animals. They’re just good kids that run hard. They’re strong, they’re tough, they like chewing up that three and four yards and they’re fighting for carries so they’re hungry to do it.”
Winnacunnet’s Kevin Tilley recovered a Goffstown fumble on the game’s opening kickoff, which set up an eight-play, 63-yard scoring drive. The Warriors led, 13-0, after the first quarter, 20-7 at halftime and 27-14 entering the final frame.
“We were hoping for a faster start,” Grizzlies assistant coach Joe Battista said. “We felt like we could play with (Winnacunnet). Unfortunately, we had a slow start in the first quarter and they didn’t. I think that was probably the difference (Saturday). We just couldn’t catch up on the scoreboard.”
Goffstown coach Nick Hammond was ejected on Goffstown’s final drive after receiving his second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the game. According to NHIAA policy, a coach cannot participate in or attend the following two games after being ejected.
Dom Gould caught a 47-yard TD from Kyle Tilley and Hayden Eaton made two point-after kicks for Winnacunnet.
Webb went 21 of 28 passing for 239 yards and threw three touchdowns — two to Peyton Strickland and another to Jonah Lopez. Strickland logged three receptions for 42 yards. Lopez had four catches for 60 yards. Goffstown’s Caden Perry recorded a game-high 96 yards on nine receptions. Aaron Duval ran nine times for a team-high 17 yards and also recovered a fumble on defense for the Grizzlies.
“I’m just really proud of the effort,” Francoeur said. “It wasn’t perfect but, for a large chunk of the game, it was at times.”