North's Derek Finlay

Merrimack’s Jack Thornton closes in to make a tackle on Nashua North’s Derek Finlay during the first quarter of Friday night’s game. The Titans won 49-7.

 Joe Marchilena

MERRIMACK — If the Nashua North football team felt rusty going into Friday night’s game, the Titans showed no signs.

North scored on the second play from scrimmage, went up by two scores less than three minutes in and dominated the second quarter on the way to a 49-7 win over Merrimack.