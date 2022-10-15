MERRIMACK — If the Nashua North football team felt rusty going into Friday night’s game, the Titans showed no signs.
North scored on the second play from scrimmage, went up by two scores less than three minutes in and dominated the second quarter on the way to a 49-7 win over Merrimack.
Derek Finlay led the way for the Titans (6-0), completing 10 of 12 passes for 133 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for 86 yards and a score, all in the first half.
Five other players found the end zone for North, including Nick DiGesse, who had five catches for 86 yards and a touchdown, and Jack Peters, who ran for a 4-yard score and returned an interception 94 yards for another.
“All week, you could tell everyone wanted to get back and play,” Finlay said. “We had kids flying around at practice. Usually, we take it a little slow, so no one gets hurt, but everyone was flying around. You could tell everyone wanted to play. It was understandable, but we wanted to play.”
North was scheduled to face Alvirne last weekend, but the game was canceled following the death of Gavin Huntoon, a member of the Broncos’ program. Teams from across the state have been collecting donations to help support the family, including Merrimack, where the program’s Quarterback Club was matching all donations made at the game.
With a week off, the Titans, ranked No. 2 in last week’s Union Leader Power Poll, didn’t miss a beat, with Finlay running 43 yards on the second play from scrimmage to make it 7-0 just 19 seconds into the game.
After a three-and-out by Merrimack (4-2 in Division I, 4-3 overall), North got the ball back at midfield. On fourth-and-4, Finlay found DiGesse alone 10 yards behind the Tomahawks’ defense for a 35-yard score to make it 14-0 with just 2:34 played.
“It’s nice to get out there,” North coach Chad Zibolis said. “When you have a week off that you don’t realize, you prepare all week and then it doesn’t happen, it’s tough for the kids to come back to practice.”
Merrimack hung around in the first quarter, getting a 25-yard touchdown run from Sahil Mujawar to make it 14-7, but the Titans put the game away on the next two possessions.
North answered the score with a 13-play, 67-yard drive, getting a 6-yard touchdown run from Amaury Almonte to go up 21-7. The Tomahawks drove down to the Titans’ 21, but a pass from Trent Jackson went off the hands of a North defender, through the hands of a Merrimack receiver, and right to Peters.
“It would have been 21-14 if we went in at that time,” Merrimack coach Kip Jackson said. “Instead, it’s 28-7 and then the wheels come off.”
Including the pick-six, the Titans scored on five of the next six times they had the ball, with a kneel down by Finlay at the end of the half, with North up 42-7, the exception.
“They are a challenge with all the weapons they have, really all the athletes they have who can do multiple things,” Kip Jackson said. “They don’t have a running back who can just run the ball, they have multiple guys who can run and catch and block. Finlay is a special athlete.”
Steven Rosario and Luke Peters also had rushing touchdowns for North, while Trent Jackson finished 11 of 21 for 90 yards and two interceptions for Merrimack.
Dominick Helmig had 81 yards rushing and Logan Day caught five passes for 48 yards.